Deep Yellow Limited: 2021 Sustainability Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to release its 2021 Sustainability Report.The Company is focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. A key component to successfully achieving this goal is also through the efficient, effective and ongoing implementation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars.The Company was proud to receive the Australia-Africa Minerals & Energy Group (AAMEG) Emerging ESG Leader Award (ESG in the context of a uranium explorer in predevelopment) for its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report. This Award was sponsored by the Minerals Council of Australia.*To view the Sustainability Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/48GG9NHQ





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





