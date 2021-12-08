Minnova Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, December 8, 2021 - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of November 16, 2021, that Company has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the purchase of the power line from Manitoba Hydro and work programs related to: a) renewable energy development plans and b) exploration and re-start of mining operations at the Company's PL Mine including; resource expansion and exploration drilling, updated metallurgical test work and revised and updated NI 43-101 technical reports, as well as for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (each, a "Finder"): (i) a cash commission in the aggregate of $27,020; and (ii) an aggregate of 270,200 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.15 per Common Share until December 8, 2023.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for 1,440,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is an emerging Canadian gold producer focused on restarting the PL Gold Mine and expanding gold resources on its PL and Nokomis gold deposits. The Company has completed a Positive Feasibility Study in support of restarting the PL Mine at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5 year mine life. The resource remains open to expansion and future surface exploration work programs will target resource expansion. The PL Gold Mine has a short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, benefits from a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing 1000 tpd processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth, is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba. In addition to gold mine development the company is developing a renewable energy strategy to develop and produce renewable / green energy an minimize our carbon footprint.

