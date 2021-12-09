Menü Artikel
First Energy Metals Drills 1.12 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 7 Meters in Drill Hole LC-21-09 at Augustus Lithium Property

08:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-09 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 39 meters spodumene pegmatite in which a 7-meter-wide zone assayed 1.12 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 11 metres (m) drilled depth. The Company is also pleased to announce commencement of Phase 2 drill program on December 6 at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. The drilling company completed 5,847.15 Phase 1 drilling on the Property and is again contracted for this work.

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

  • A 39 metres wide spodumene pegmatite intersection (from 7 to 46 m drilled depth) with average 0.17 % lithium (Li) or 0.37% Li2O. There are four higher grade intersections included within this wider pegmatite as listed below.
    • Seven-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 1.12% Li2O at 11 m drilled depth.
    • Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.90% Li2O at 22 m drilled depth.
    • Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.74% Li2O at 26 m drilled depth.
    • Two-meter wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.31% Li2O at 44 m drilled depth.

Drill hole LC21-09 was drilled at Canadian Lithium / Beluga Prospect, UTM location: 284822E, 5368321N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 48.2 degrees, Dip -44.2 degrees with a total drilled depth of 147 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

For the Phase 2 drill program, a B-20 drill rig has been deployed which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. The core shack built during Phase 1 drilling at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50km from the Property will be used for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-09 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol

Depth

Depth

Total

Li

Li2O

Unit Symbol

M

M

M

%

%

Detection Limit


0.01

Analysis Method

From

To

Length

FUS-
Na2O2

201557

7

8

1

0.13

0.28

201558

8

9

1

0.08

0.17

201559

9

10

1

0.34

0.73

201561

10

11

1

0.06

0.13

201562

11

12

1

0.10

0.22

201563

12

13

1

0.13

0.28

201564

13

14

1

0.40

0.86

201565

14

15

1

0.46

0.99

201566

15

16

1

1.26

2.71

201567

16

17

1

0.98

2.11

201568

17

18

1

0.33

0.71

and including

11

18

7

0.52

1.12

201569

18

19

1

0.02

0.04

201571

19

20

1

0.03

0.06

201572

20

21

1

0.02

0.04

201573

21

22

1

0.02

0.04

201574

22

23

1

0.32

0.69

201576

23

24

1

0.52

1.12

and including

22

24

2

0.42

0.90

201577

24

25

1

0.04

0.09

201578

25

26

1

0.03

0.06

201579

26

27

1

0.13

0.28

201581

27

28

1

0.56

1.20

and including

26

28

2

0.35

0.74

201582

28

29

1

0.03

0.06

201583

29

30

1

0.04

0.09

201584

30

31

1

0.05

0.11

201585

31

32

1

0.01

0.02

201586

32

33

1

0.04

0.09

201587

33

34

1

0.03

0.06

201588

34

35

1

0.03

0.06

201589

35

36

1

0.04

0.09

201591

36

37

1

0.03

0.06

201592

37

38

1

0.02

0.04

201593

38

39

1

0.03

0.06

201594

39

40

1

0.03

0.06

201595

40

41

1

0.06

0.13

201596

41

42

1

0.02

0.04

201597

42

43

1

0.02

0.04

201598

43

44

1

0.03

0.06

201599

44

45

1

0.19

0.41

201601

45

46

1

0.10

0.22

and including

44

46

2

0.15

0.31

Total Width / Average

7

46

39

0.17

0.37

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.



Contact
For further information, please contact the Company at: gsangha@firstenergymetals.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




