Tocvan Updates on Trenching Program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project

Calgary - December 9, 2021 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to update on the trenching program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Trenching has started with four trenches completed to date at 4-Trench, North Hill and Main Zone targets. A trench at North Hill is complete and has been channel sampled to analyze an anomalous copper zone with oxide gold-silver mineralization. A trench at 4-Trench is complete and will be used for structural analysis and future drill targeting. Two Main Zone trenches are complete and material will be used for column leach studies and detailed structural analysis. Channel sample results from trenches are expected in January 2022 followed by submittal of bulk sample material for metallurgical test work. Drilling following up on Phase II drill program targets is scheduled to begin within the next week.

Trench Plan Overview

Up to Seven (7) trenches proposed for the operating season, totalling 140 meters

Targets Include: Main Zone Oxide Mineralization North Hill Oxide and Copper Zone 4-Trench Trend, structural analysis



"Trenching is well underway and we look forward to starting drilling in the next few days.", commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. "Our trench program at Pilar will assist in guiding future drill programs as well as provide bulk sampling material across our oxide targets for more advanced metallurgical test work scheduled to be completed in the New Year"

Video Update from Pilar

TOCVAN VENTURES - THIRD EXPLORATION PHASE - YouTube

Trench Target Details

Main Zone

The primary target in the Main Zone is the centre of high-grade oxide gold-silver mineralization. One 20-meter trench is planned to cut through the Main Zone where surface channel sampling has yielded 10m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag.

A second trench is planned 100m north west of the primary target to test oxide mineralization at surface where surface sampling returned a range between 0.3 g/t and 6.2 g/t Au.

North Hill

The target for the North Hill prospect is a broad 20-meter zone of oxide gold-silver mineralization associated with anomalous copper (malachite and azurite after chalcopyrite) hosted in quartz veins, stockwork and breccias. Channel surface sampling across this zone averaged 1.7 g/t Au, 56 g/t Ag and 0.4% Cu.



Photo 1. Trenching at Pilar Au-Ag Project North Hill Prospect.



Plate 1: Photos of oxide mineralization at North Hill Prospect with secondary copper (malachite and azurite). Past surface sampling returned ranges of 0.35 g/t to 3.3 g/t Au, 13 to 178 g/t Ag and 0.09% to 1.1% Cu.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.71g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 31 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

