Exploration Update and New Tenements Granted

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2021 - Norrland Gold Corp. ("Norrland" or the "Company") (TSXV:NORR)(Frankfurt:8VC) is pleased to provide an update on itsnewexploration activities in Sweden:

OUR APPROACH:

Norrland is applying its low-cost geochemical exploration approach to Sweden, one of Europe's most prominent mining countries, with most of its deposits hidden under deep moraine cover, leaving a great potential for discovery. The 4 million oz historical Boliden gold mine and the current +1 million oz Barsele gold project of Agnico-Eagle are examples of known deposits in the same geological terrain and region in which the Company is working.

Norrland holds the Vittanträsket gold prospect, covering the most substantial geochemical gold in moraine anomaly in Sweden.

Norrland has expanded its land holding in Sweden with the grant of two more tenements: The Pingisvaara tenement covering a strong gold in moraine anomaly at the northern border with Finland, and the Junsele tenement, covering a layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion with the highest platinum rock-chip assay ever reported anywhere in Sweden during earlier work by state geologists.

OUR PROSPECTS:

Vittanträsket:

At the Vittanträsket gold prospect in the "Gold-line" in Västerbotten province, Geovista (the Company's geophysical contractor, www.geovista.se) has completed the first ground geophysical program, which has outlined a number of anomalies, suggesting mineralized fracture zones.

The geophysical work for further defining drill targets will continue along strike during the winter season, for drilling early next year.

The Vittanträsket tenement, covering 3,741 hectars, is valid until December 20, 2023, and can thereafter be renewed.

Figure 1. The location of Vittanträsket along the trend of known gold-deposits in the Gold-line

Pingisvaara:

The Pingisvaara tenement, covering 900 ha within Kiruna Municipality, Northern Sweden, is valid until March 10, 2024, and can thereafter be renewed (Swedish exploration permits are valid for three years at a time).

Pingisvaara covers a strong geochemical gold anomaly. The only earlier work in this largely unknown part of Sweden is by the Geological Survey of Sweden, which has carried out recoinnasance geochemical work and airborne geophysical surveys. Interpretation of the existing geophysical data shows a negative magnetic anomaly, suggesting a mineralized fracture zone. Pingisvaara lacks outcrop and is located in the extreme northern part of Sweden, just kilometers to the northern border with Finland.

Exploration at Pingisvaara will commence with a winter ground geophysical program when reasonable daylight hours arrive again in February/March.

Junsele:

The newly granted Junsele tenement covers 1,225 ha over a layered mafic with ultramafic layers intrusion in Sollefteå Municipality, Central Sweden. The tenement is valid until November 11, 2024, and can thereafter be renewed.

The Swedish government carried out a nation-wide exploration program for platinum in the eighties. A platinum assay of 21 g/t in a chip sample from narrow ultramafic bands, which is the highest platinum-assay the government geologists found anywhere in Sweden, was reported before all government exploration ceased in 1990. The old reports are mentioning the presence of chromite and sulfides without giving any details. Nickel and Cobalt grades were not reported at the time.

Figure 3. Gabbro outcrop with disseminated sulfides at Junsele

Studies of existing data for a basis for planning a work program are currently ongoing.

Junsele represents a virtually unexplored layered mafic complex with potential to host significant PGE's, nickel and copper.

Norrland Gold Corp.

Anders West, CEO

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release, pertaining to the Vittanträsket, Pingisvaara, and Junsele Projects, has been reviewed and approved by Douglas J. Kirwin, who served as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 2. The location of the three prospects in favorable geological conditions in the Precambrian Fennoscandian Shield

