Auriant Mining AB (publ.) provides further comments on false insolvency petitions regarding its Russian subsidiaries

The Company on 24 November 2021 announced that its subsidiary LLC "Tardan Gold" had become aware that a petition regarding its alleged insolvency had been filed in court in Tyva, allegedly by Mr. Preston Haskell, a Board member of the Company. The petition referred to an alleged debt from a loan agreement that never existed. Mr. Haskell confirmed that he had no information about the petition, and no legal claims against LLC "Tardan Gold". The signature appearing in the petition purported to look like Mr. Haskell's, but was not his, as confirmed by Mr. Haskell himself.

The Company has now learned that similar false petitions have been filed by yet unidentified person or persons in relation to its other subsidiaries. In each case, the false petition is made in the name of either Mr. Haskell or Mr. Lange, the CEO of the Company. It has now become clear that someone is trying to taint the business reputation of the Company and its subsidiaries. The perpetrators are taking advantage of the Russian legal procedure rule, which requires each document purporting to look like a lawsuit, which is received by a court, to be registered in a court system. Thus even completely fake claims get registered in the system and remain there for a short period of time until they are struck out.

Despite these hostile actions, the Company and its subsidiaries continue their business as usual. The Company has been in contact with its key partners. All of them have expressed their support for the Company, for which the Company is most grateful. Despite this, the Company acknowledges the risk that some counterparties may be prevented from entering into or performing contracts with the subsidiaries while the false claims remain in the system, due to such companies' internal policies. The Company is taking the situation seriously, and appropriate legal steps have been made to protect its legal interests. The competent Russian authorities have been notified, and the Company expects that the perpetrator(s) who submitted the false documents to the courts will be identified and held accountable.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail d.lange@auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

