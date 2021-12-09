Northern Superior Appoints Franco-Nevada Board Member, Catharine Farrow and Alan King, in Advisory, Technical Roles

SUDBURY, December 9, 2021 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that Catharine Farrow and Alan King have joined Northern Superior in advisory and technical roles.

Dr. Catharine Farrow (PhD. [Carleton University], ICD.D, P.Geo) will provide strategic advice on all Northern Superior's Corporate and Exploration activities. Dr. Farrow brings over 30 years of board, management, development, operations and geological experience. She currently serves as an independent director of Franco-Nevada Corporation, Eldorado Gold Corporation, and Centamin PLC, and is the Chair of the Board of Exiro Minerals Corp. Dr. Farrow is President of FarExGeoMine Ltd. (her private consulting company), was a Founding CEO and Director of TMAC Resources Inc., and COO of KGHM International. She held multiple senior executive roles in a wide range of disciplines including operations, technical services, corporate development and exploration at Quadra FNX and FNX Mining Company Inc., and was a senior geologist at both INCO Ltd and the Ontario Geological Survey.

Dr. Farrow serves as a program Director of the Osgoode Mining Law Program at York University and is involved in a number of activities at Laurentian University including Chair of the Advisory Board of the Mineral Exploration Research Centre, Harquail School of Earth Sciences, member of the Goodman School of Mines Advisory Board and is an Adjunct Professor. She has previously served on the Board of a number of private company, not-for-profit, and government Advisory Boards.

Dr. Farrow was honored with the Acadia University Distinguished Alumni Award for 2020, as one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining (2015 and 2018) and is a past recipient of the William Harvey Gross Medal of the Geological Association of Canada (2000).

Mr. Alan King (MSc. Geophysics, Macquarie University; BSc. Physics and Geology, University of Toronto) will provide geophysical interpretation on the Company's various exploration projects in Ontario and Québec. Mr. King has over 40 years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and Australasia. While serving for INCO/ Vale, he served as a senior geophysicist and then as manager of geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs. Mr. King worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and fertilizers (potash and phosphate) as well as target generation using regional and global data sets. He is currently working as a consultant through his own company, Geoscience North. Mr. King's professional interests include the use of geophysics, new technology (and ideas), and data integration in exploration, mining, environmental, geotechnical and other applications.

Dr. T.F. Morris (PhD., P,Geo, FGAC, ICD.D), President and CEO of Northern Superior commented: "I have known both Catharine and Alan for many years and I am very grateful that they will be applying their extensive knowledge and experience to Northern Superior and it's shareholders. Northern Superior is now in an enviable position of having a remarkable team of highly experienced, successful and knowledgeable people assisting and overseeing all operations of this Company. I am grateful for all their support and assistance in working towards unlocking the tremendous potential in all of Northern Superior's mineral properties."

Dr. Farrow (PhD. [Carleton University], ICD.D, P.Geo) commented: "Tom and the Northern Superior team have spent many years assembling a compelling portfolio of large, contiguous, underexplored properties based on sound, systematic technical analysis and active engagement of local First Nations. The property portfolio includes a pipeline of gold and Cu-Zn-Au-Ag polymetallic targets at various stages of advancement but with tremendous potential, as evidenced by recent success at the Falcon Discovery of Lac Surprise, Quebec. I am thrilled to be supporting the newly expanded Northern Superior team as the Company continues to develop, evolve and execute on its Corporate Strategy. It is well on its way to becoming a significant, successful explorer for all its stakeholders, by delivering on the potential of its assets and people."

The Company also wishes to announce the granting of 1,990,000 incentive stock options under its option plan, to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants allowing for the purchase of up to, in the aggregate, 2,030,000common shares of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.69per share, for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval. The Company also wishes to announce the grant of 48,900 restricted share units ("RSU's") under its restricted share unit plan to its new VP Exploration Rodney Barber and 50,000 RSUs to Catharine Farrow, as a part of their respective compensation packages.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB VentureMarket under the symbol NSUPF.

