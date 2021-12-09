DIOS Drills First Priority Artificial Intelligence Target on K2 & Related Gold-Copper Soil Anomalies

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2021 - DIOS Exploration Inc. ("DIOS") (TSX-V: DOS) reports successful drilling of first priority Artificial Intelligence (AI) target on wholly-owned K2 property, with good related gold-copper-As in B-soil anomalies.

Windfall Geotek (TSX-V:WIN, OTC: WINKF), a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, provided a significant size AI Gold target covering a 0.87 km2 area on K2.

A 3.5 km-long minimum electromagnetic conductor (ground VLF) associated with a good eastwest magnetic structure crosses this AI target.

DIOS drilled two holes in section for 260 m in the middle of the 0.87 km2 AI target, cross-cutting the 3.5 km EM and magnetic structure. Both drill holes started in mineralized rocks, hitting a 53.65 meters thick sequence of one to forty percent disseminated (& in stringers) sulfides, that is pyrrhotite-pyrite, within chert/ mafic-intermediate volcanic tuffs/ graphitic argillites overlying a several m thick (3 -7.32 meters) massive sulfide horizon (70-90% pyrrhotite-pyrite).

The AI target is coincidental with the significant km size A48 target, previously defined south of Opinaca Fault, near cross-cutting structures such as NW-SE Kali Fault extent and near strategic volcanic contacts. Results are pending.

The K2 property covers 83.5 sq. km, SW of Azimut's Elmer gold property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Technical content of this release was prepared by M.J. Girard Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.