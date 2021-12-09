Lithium Chile Completes Reconaissance Exploration Program on Apolo and Sancarron Gold-Siver Properties In Chile

CALGARY, December 9, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to announce it has completed an exploration program on its Apolo and Sancarron Properties in the El Indio gold and silver belt in Chile. This is the first exploration program ever conducted on these two prospects by Lithium Chile. The program involves a helicopter born reconnaissance and sample program on four of the numerous alteration zones on the properties. The samples collected have been delivered to the ALS Laboratory in La Serena, Chile for assaying. The program was designed to access the potentiality of both properties for high grade vein and disseminated gold - silver deposits such as the multi-million ounce El Indio (20 km south) and Pasqua Llama (35 km north) deposits. It is Lithium Chile's intent to seek a joint venture partner to move both projects forward and the data collected from this initial program is designed to facilitate that process. The Apolo/Sancarron properties cover an area of 5,229 hectares in total.

Lithium Chile also announces that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2021, it has completed the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Shares") pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with a third party (the "Provider") for the purposes of providing the Company with a social media presence. The Company previously announced the issuance of 211,764 Shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per Share, and issued 105,882 Shares at a deemed price per share of $0.34 per Share on August 9, 2021 and 69,231 Shares at a deemed price of $0.52 per Share on December 6, 2021. All of the Shares issuable pursuant to the Agreement have now been issued and the debt has been extinguished.

Completion of the Agreement is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Agreement are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 69,200 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 1 property of 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22,429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Jose de Castro Alem, Argentina Manager via email jdecastroalem@gmail.com

