Gratomic Announces Initial Exploration Results on Capim Grosso Graphite Project in Brazil

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, December 9, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) announces the results of an initial sampling and two trenching programs on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil. Gratomic recently announced the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso Project.

Results for the initial sampling and subsequent trenching programs from Capim Grosso have been returned from SGS Geosol in Minas Gerais, Brazil ranging between 3.87 to 41.79% Cg. These samples, retrieved by Nico Scholtz, the Company's QP, have confirmed that the Capim Grosso project is highly prospective for large scale High-Grade graphite mineralization.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales states "The Geological work performed at Capim Grosso thus far is starting to reveal the huge potential of this deposit and is in line with the expectations that we have had since the beginning. Brazil has always been a graphite powerhouse and this project will further increase the country's importance in this market."

Table 1. Grab sample results from the Capim Grosso area as retrieved by the Company in July 2021. While no internal QA/QC was performed by the QP, SGS Geosol included a Certified Reference Material (CRM) (OREAS 724) which assayed within 97.5 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

mEast

mSouth

Sulphur (%)

Graphitic Carbon (%)

391966

8749876

0,02

19,02

391935

8749927

0,02

5,74

391916

8749968

<0,01

21,22

391771

8750231

0,05

15,85

391677

8750289

<0,01

3,93

391617

8750520

0,02

3,87

391515

8750652

<0,01

7,51

391466

8750716

<0,01

7,73

391967

8749873

0,01

17,82

391948

8749163

0,05

14,94

391949

8749155

<0,01

18,34

342108

8767628

0,1

5,79

342110

8767623

0,01

5,03

343663

8760509

0,08

8,12

Average

11.065

Upon receiving grab sample results, the Company commenced two trenching programs in August and October 2021. These two trenching programs included the excavation of 42 trenches on site varying in length from approximately 30 to 145 meters and from 1 to 6 meters in depth. These trenches were excavated in areas where grab sample results were positive, or where surface graphite was observed. 31 of the 42 trenches intersected graphite mineralization and an extent of 4 km of mineralized strike length has been confirmed. Trench samples were again sent to SGS Geosol and results are noted below.

Table 2. Trench sample results from the Capim Grosso area as retrieved by the QP in August 2021. While no internal QA/QC was performed by the QP, SGS Geosol included a Certified Reference Material (CRM) (OREAS 724) which assayed within 97.5 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

Hole

From_m

To_m

Length_m

TGC_%

TGC_%_best intersections

DH_East

DH_North

DH_RL

CGT002

23,0

24,0

1,0

41,79

1,0m @ 41,79 TGC

391913,8

8749938,3

390,0

CGT029

114,6

116,6

2,0

32,89

2,0m @ 32,89 TGC

391617,3

8750393,3

375,0

CGT015

10,0

14,0

4,0

32,26

4,0m @ 32,26 TGC

392015,0

8749809,1

390,0

CGT019

19,0

21,0

2,0

29,95

2,0m @ 29,95 TGC

391940,5

8749175,6

390,0

CGT029

91,7

95,0

3,3

28,46

3,3m @ 28,46 TGC

391633,0

8750409,0

375,0

CGT002

8,0

10,0

2,0

27,30

2,0m @ 27,30 TGC

391927,5

8749943,1

390,0

CGT012

49,0

50,0

1,0

25,08

1,0m @ 25,08 TGC

391880,3

8749998,1

390,0

CGT001

20,0

22,0

2,0

21,65

2,0m @ 21,65 TGC

391970,0

8749878,1

390,0

CGT002

16,0

18,0

2,0

20,37

2,0m @ 20,37 TGC

391919,9

8749940,5

390,0

CGT012

57,0

59,0

2,0

19,91

2,0m @ 19,91 TGC

391876,0

8749990,8

390,0

CGT001

26,0

28,0

2,0

19,14

2,0m @ 19,14 TGC

391964,5

8749875,6

390,0

CGT011

33,0

34,0

1,0

18,57

1,0m @ 18,57 TGC

391649,6

8750356,8

390,0

CGT031

26,5

28,5

2,0

18,57

2,0m @ 18,57 TGC

391181,2

8751128,3

369,0

CGT011

4,0

6,0

2,0

17,15

2,0m @ 17,15 TGC

391672,9

8750373,1

390,0

CGT004

14,0

15,0

1,0

16,20

1,0m @ 16,20 TGC

391773,8

8750209,1

390,0

CGT018

12,0

18,0

6,0

16,07

6,0m @ 16,07 TGC

391947,1

8749163,5

390,0

CGT035

37,9

41,9

4,0

15,48

4,0m @ 15,48 TGC

390287,5

8752428,4

385,0

CGT008

23,0

24,0

1,0

15,45

1,0m @ 15,45 TGC

391500,5

8750652,1

390,0

CGT042

22,6

27,0

4,4

15,15

4,4m @ 15,15 TGC

392178,7

8748796,8

392,0

CGT007

0,0

6,0

6,0

15,01

6,0m @ 15,01 TGC

391484,1

8750641,1

390,0

CGT012

38,0

42,0

4,0

14,96

4,0m @ 14,96 TGC

391885,0

8750006,4

390,0

CGT009

3,0

5,0

2,0

14,29

2,0m @ 14,29 TGC

391404,0

8750794,7

390,0

CGT011

47,0

49,0

2,0

14,27

2,0m @ 14,27 TGC

391637,7

8750348,5

390,0

CGT027

87,9

88,9

1,0

14,22

1,0m @ 14,22 TGC

391805,5

8750095,5

376,0

CGT040

41,3

44,6

3,3

12,40

3,3m @ 12,40 TGC

392058,8

8748975,4

389,0

CGT015

18,0

19,0

1,0

12,39

1,0m @ 12,39 TGC

392009,1

8749806,5

390,0

CGT005

35,0

36,0

1,0

11,39

1,0m @ 11,39 TGC

391595,7

8750505,3

390,0

CGT022

17,2

18,4

1,2

11,38

1,2m @ 11,38 TGC

392223,4

8749474,8

390,0

CGT027

79,4

82,9

3,5

10,32

3,5m @ 10,32 TGC

391810,6

8750100,6

376,0

CGT034

16,6

18,0

1,4

10,32

1,4m @ 10,32 TGC

390132,8

8752648,9

389,0

CGT036

67,8

69,8

2,0

9,90

2,0m @ 9,90 TGC

390484,3

8752139,8

383,0

CGT036

87,9

89,2

1,3

9,78

1,3m @ 9,78 TGC

390469,2

8752127,1

383,0

CGT006

16,0

22,0

6,0

9,55

6,0m @ 9,55 TGC

391572,5

8750487,5

390,0

CGT009

18,0

20,0

2,0

9,13

2,0m @ 9,13 TGC

391389,1

8750793,3

390,0

CGT007

14,0

22,0

8,0

8,97

8,0m @ 8,97 TGC

391469,8

8750636,7

390,0

CGT033

34,8

36,5

1,7

8,51

1,7m @ 8,51 TGC

390399,1

8752282,7

385,0

CGT006

32,0

36,0

4,0

8,47

4,0m @ 8,46 TGC

391559,6

8750480,0

390,0

CGT035

45,9

49,1

3,2

8,40

3,2m @ 8,40 TGC

390281,7

8752423,5

385,0

CGT002

27,0

28,0

1,0

7,94

1,0m @ 7,94 TGC

391910,0

8749937,0

390,0

CGT027

49,0

51,2

2,2

7,45

2,2m @ 7,45 TGC

391832,6

8750122,6

376,0

CGT035

34,2

36,2

2,0

7,41

2,0m @ 7,41 TGC

390291,0

8752431,4

385,0

CGT021

15,4

16,6

1,2

7,02

1,2m @ 7,02 TGC

392376,7

8749296,8

392,5

CGT036

52,8

54,8

2,0

6,72

2,0m @ 6,72 TGC

390495,8

8752149,4

383,0

CGT010

20,0

24,0

4,0

6,34

4,0m @ 6,34 TGC

391364,7

8750848,3

390,0

CGT029

97,6

98,6

1,0

6,03

1,0m @ 6,03 TGC

391629,7

8750405,7

375,0

CGT032

82,5

84,5

2,0

5,89

2,0m @ 5,89 TGC

390560,0

8752000,0

383,0

CGT030

25,2

31,9

6,7

5,68

6,7m @ 5,68 TGC

391302,8

8750945,8

368,0

CGT036

75,1

77,1

2,0

5,65

2,0m @ 5,65 TGC

390478,7

8752135,1

383,0

Average Grade

14.82

The aim of these trenching programs was to thoroughly define drill targets. On November 22, 2021, the Company commenced a 5000m Diamond drilling program. Once the drilling data is available, the Company intends to retian a qualified person to prepare an initial NI 43-101 resource estimate on the Capim Grosso Graphite Project. Please see HERE for corresponding video on trenching and drilling at Capim Grosso.

"Gratomic has always been a forward-thinking company, intent on establishing itself as a multinational graphite company. The addition of the Capim Grosso graphite project solidifies this goal and secures the company's ability to one day be a significant contributor in bridging the ever-increasing gap between graphite supply and demand," says Arno Brand President & CEO.

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2022.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

For more information: visit the website at?www.gratomic.ca?or contact:??

Arno Brand at?abrand@gratomic.ca?or 416 561-4095??

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.??

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676689/Gratomic-Announces-Initial-Exploration-Results-on-Capim-Grosso-Graphite-Project-in-Brazil


