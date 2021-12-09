Gratomic Announces Initial Exploration Results on Capim Grosso Graphite Project in Brazil

TORONTO, December 9, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) announces the results of an initial sampling and two trenching programs on the Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil. Gratomic recently announced the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Capim Grosso Project.

Results for the initial sampling and subsequent trenching programs from Capim Grosso have been returned from SGS Geosol in Minas Gerais, Brazil ranging between 3.87 to 41.79% Cg. These samples, retrieved by Nico Scholtz, the Company's QP, have confirmed that the Capim Grosso project is highly prospective for large scale High-Grade graphite mineralization.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales states "The Geological work performed at Capim Grosso thus far is starting to reveal the huge potential of this deposit and is in line with the expectations that we have had since the beginning. Brazil has always been a graphite powerhouse and this project will further increase the country's importance in this market."

Table 1. Grab sample results from the Capim Grosso area as retrieved by the Company in July 2021. While no internal QA/QC was performed by the QP, SGS Geosol included a Certified Reference Material (CRM) (OREAS 724) which assayed within 97.5 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

mEast mSouth Sulphur (%) Graphitic Carbon (%) 391966 8749876 0,02 19,02 391935 8749927 0,02 5,74 391916 8749968 <0,01 21,22 391771 8750231 0,05 15,85 391677 8750289 <0,01 3,93 391617 8750520 0,02 3,87 391515 8750652 <0,01 7,51 391466 8750716 <0,01 7,73 391967 8749873 0,01 17,82 391948 8749163 0,05 14,94 391949 8749155 <0,01 18,34 342108 8767628 0,1 5,79 342110 8767623 0,01 5,03 343663 8760509 0,08 8,12 Average 11.065

Upon receiving grab sample results, the Company commenced two trenching programs in August and October 2021. These two trenching programs included the excavation of 42 trenches on site varying in length from approximately 30 to 145 meters and from 1 to 6 meters in depth. These trenches were excavated in areas where grab sample results were positive, or where surface graphite was observed. 31 of the 42 trenches intersected graphite mineralization and an extent of 4 km of mineralized strike length has been confirmed. Trench samples were again sent to SGS Geosol and results are noted below.

Table 2. Trench sample results from the Capim Grosso area as retrieved by the QP in August 2021. While no internal QA/QC was performed by the QP, SGS Geosol included a Certified Reference Material (CRM) (OREAS 724) which assayed within 97.5 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays.

Hole From_m To_m Length_m TGC_% TGC_%_best intersections DH_East DH_North DH_RL CGT002 23,0 24,0 1,0 41,79 1,0m @ 41,79 TGC 391913,8 8749938,3 390,0 CGT029 114,6 116,6 2,0 32,89 2,0m @ 32,89 TGC 391617,3 8750393,3 375,0 CGT015 10,0 14,0 4,0 32,26 4,0m @ 32,26 TGC 392015,0 8749809,1 390,0 CGT019 19,0 21,0 2,0 29,95 2,0m @ 29,95 TGC 391940,5 8749175,6 390,0 CGT029 91,7 95,0 3,3 28,46 3,3m @ 28,46 TGC 391633,0 8750409,0 375,0 CGT002 8,0 10,0 2,0 27,30 2,0m @ 27,30 TGC 391927,5 8749943,1 390,0 CGT012 49,0 50,0 1,0 25,08 1,0m @ 25,08 TGC 391880,3 8749998,1 390,0 CGT001 20,0 22,0 2,0 21,65 2,0m @ 21,65 TGC 391970,0 8749878,1 390,0 CGT002 16,0 18,0 2,0 20,37 2,0m @ 20,37 TGC 391919,9 8749940,5 390,0 CGT012 57,0 59,0 2,0 19,91 2,0m @ 19,91 TGC 391876,0 8749990,8 390,0 CGT001 26,0 28,0 2,0 19,14 2,0m @ 19,14 TGC 391964,5 8749875,6 390,0 CGT011 33,0 34,0 1,0 18,57 1,0m @ 18,57 TGC 391649,6 8750356,8 390,0 CGT031 26,5 28,5 2,0 18,57 2,0m @ 18,57 TGC 391181,2 8751128,3 369,0 CGT011 4,0 6,0 2,0 17,15 2,0m @ 17,15 TGC 391672,9 8750373,1 390,0 CGT004 14,0 15,0 1,0 16,20 1,0m @ 16,20 TGC 391773,8 8750209,1 390,0 CGT018 12,0 18,0 6,0 16,07 6,0m @ 16,07 TGC 391947,1 8749163,5 390,0 CGT035 37,9 41,9 4,0 15,48 4,0m @ 15,48 TGC 390287,5 8752428,4 385,0 CGT008 23,0 24,0 1,0 15,45 1,0m @ 15,45 TGC 391500,5 8750652,1 390,0 CGT042 22,6 27,0 4,4 15,15 4,4m @ 15,15 TGC 392178,7 8748796,8 392,0 CGT007 0,0 6,0 6,0 15,01 6,0m @ 15,01 TGC 391484,1 8750641,1 390,0 CGT012 38,0 42,0 4,0 14,96 4,0m @ 14,96 TGC 391885,0 8750006,4 390,0 CGT009 3,0 5,0 2,0 14,29 2,0m @ 14,29 TGC 391404,0 8750794,7 390,0 CGT011 47,0 49,0 2,0 14,27 2,0m @ 14,27 TGC 391637,7 8750348,5 390,0 CGT027 87,9 88,9 1,0 14,22 1,0m @ 14,22 TGC 391805,5 8750095,5 376,0 CGT040 41,3 44,6 3,3 12,40 3,3m @ 12,40 TGC 392058,8 8748975,4 389,0 CGT015 18,0 19,0 1,0 12,39 1,0m @ 12,39 TGC 392009,1 8749806,5 390,0 CGT005 35,0 36,0 1,0 11,39 1,0m @ 11,39 TGC 391595,7 8750505,3 390,0 CGT022 17,2 18,4 1,2 11,38 1,2m @ 11,38 TGC 392223,4 8749474,8 390,0 CGT027 79,4 82,9 3,5 10,32 3,5m @ 10,32 TGC 391810,6 8750100,6 376,0 CGT034 16,6 18,0 1,4 10,32 1,4m @ 10,32 TGC 390132,8 8752648,9 389,0 CGT036 67,8 69,8 2,0 9,90 2,0m @ 9,90 TGC 390484,3 8752139,8 383,0 CGT036 87,9 89,2 1,3 9,78 1,3m @ 9,78 TGC 390469,2 8752127,1 383,0 CGT006 16,0 22,0 6,0 9,55 6,0m @ 9,55 TGC 391572,5 8750487,5 390,0 CGT009 18,0 20,0 2,0 9,13 2,0m @ 9,13 TGC 391389,1 8750793,3 390,0 CGT007 14,0 22,0 8,0 8,97 8,0m @ 8,97 TGC 391469,8 8750636,7 390,0 CGT033 34,8 36,5 1,7 8,51 1,7m @ 8,51 TGC 390399,1 8752282,7 385,0 CGT006 32,0 36,0 4,0 8,47 4,0m @ 8,46 TGC 391559,6 8750480,0 390,0 CGT035 45,9 49,1 3,2 8,40 3,2m @ 8,40 TGC 390281,7 8752423,5 385,0 CGT002 27,0 28,0 1,0 7,94 1,0m @ 7,94 TGC 391910,0 8749937,0 390,0 CGT027 49,0 51,2 2,2 7,45 2,2m @ 7,45 TGC 391832,6 8750122,6 376,0 CGT035 34,2 36,2 2,0 7,41 2,0m @ 7,41 TGC 390291,0 8752431,4 385,0 CGT021 15,4 16,6 1,2 7,02 1,2m @ 7,02 TGC 392376,7 8749296,8 392,5 CGT036 52,8 54,8 2,0 6,72 2,0m @ 6,72 TGC 390495,8 8752149,4 383,0 CGT010 20,0 24,0 4,0 6,34 4,0m @ 6,34 TGC 391364,7 8750848,3 390,0 CGT029 97,6 98,6 1,0 6,03 1,0m @ 6,03 TGC 391629,7 8750405,7 375,0 CGT032 82,5 84,5 2,0 5,89 2,0m @ 5,89 TGC 390560,0 8752000,0 383,0 CGT030 25,2 31,9 6,7 5,68 6,7m @ 5,68 TGC 391302,8 8750945,8 368,0 CGT036 75,1 77,1 2,0 5,65 2,0m @ 5,65 TGC 390478,7 8752135,1 383,0 Average Grade 14.82

The aim of these trenching programs was to thoroughly define drill targets. On November 22, 2021, the Company commenced a 5000m Diamond drilling program. Once the drilling data is available, the Company intends to retian a qualified person to prepare an initial NI 43-101 resource estimate on the Capim Grosso Graphite Project. Please see HERE for corresponding video on trenching and drilling at Capim Grosso.

"Gratomic has always been a forward-thinking company, intent on establishing itself as a multinational graphite company. The addition of the Capim Grosso graphite project solidifies this goal and secures the company's ability to one day be a significant contributor in bridging the ever-increasing gap between graphite supply and demand," says Arno Brand President & CEO.

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2022.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

For more information: visit the website at?www.gratomic.ca?or contact:??

Arno Brand at?abrand@gratomic.ca?or 416 561-4095??

