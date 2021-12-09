CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, December 9, 2021 - CAT Strategic Metals Corp. (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on the Company's wholly owned Burntland Project in northern New Brunswick. Seven drill hole targets were identified following a trenching program and a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was conducted over the summer and early fall, and an additional geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey completed in October.

Forages Technic Eau Inc. ("FTE") is the contractor engaged to undertake the diamond drilling program, which will consist of seven holes to be drilled to a depth of ~200 metres each and is expected to be completed within 28 days, with a short break occurring over the Christmas holidays. FTE will be running two crew shifts per day in order to complete the drilling as quickly as possible. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, is the Company's field project manager overseeing the drill program as well as being the designated QC/QA geologist.

CEO Robert Rosner stated "We are very happy to finally be drilling the property after all of the initial field work, and are excited to see what the results will be from these initial seven holes."

Figure 1: Drill move to the disignated position

Qualified Person

Mr. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo (Québec), is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

