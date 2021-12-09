Northstar Gold Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time.

The ability to have Northstar's shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With Northstar's shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new investors are far less restricted from participating in Northstar's shares. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

DTC eligibility compliments Northstar's recent OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture" or "OTCQB") listing approval. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Northstar commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSGCF" on September 7th, 2021 and continues to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NSG".

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Kirkland District is being explored by major and junior gold companies with recent and pending consolidation transactions. Northstar completed property wide integrated geophysics and 28 hole, 5,023 metre Phase I diamond drill programs on the Miller Property in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. More recently, Northstar completed a 14 hole, 2,495 metre Phase IIB diamond drill program at Miller on November 27th, 2021, following up a previous 8 hole, 1,990 metre Phase IIA drill program completed in late April, 2021. An enhanced 2021 Miller surface exploration stripping, mapping and sampling program was also completed at Miller this Fall. The Company will report assay results as they come available.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 ha Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

