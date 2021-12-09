CAVU Mining Increases Financing to $3,000,000

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on November 8, 2021 from $2,000,000 to $3,000,000. The Company will issue up to 7,500,000 units each priced at C$0.40 (each a "Unit").

As part of the upsizing of the Offering, the Company has amended the warrant terms such that each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, for investor relations and digital marketing, and for general working capital purposes. The Company has also made the decision to not proceed with the sale of Flow Through securities as part of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable from any finder's warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.cavumining.com.

