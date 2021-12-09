Pantera Silver Receives Drill Permit for Nuevo Taxco Silver Project

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a drill permit from the Mexican Government for the Company's Nuevo Taxco Silver Project in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. The Nuevo Taxco Silver Project is located 45 kms northwest of the municipality of Taxco, Mexico in the heart of the Pregones Mining District.

Jay Roberge, CEO of Pantera Silver commented, "We are very grateful to have received the drill permit for the Nuevo Taxco Silver project and for the support and patience of our shareholders. This concludes a rigorous process that required the attention and hard work of many individuals working under challenging Covid protocols. The end result was the completion of a comprehensive Manifiesto de Impacto Ambiental ("MIA") report which represents Pantera's commitment to high ESG standards and led to Pantera receiving the drill permit. We have prepared the site for initial drilling on select targets and we will be mobilizing the drill rig to site immediately. We will provide the market with a further update upon commencement of the drilling."

This maiden drill program by Pantera is following up on geochemistry, and geological mapping completed by IMPACT Silver (TSXV. IPT, "Impact") on the Nuevo Taxco Silver project in 2013.

Nuevo Taxco Property Highlights

Twenty-one (21) high grade veins mapped and sampled within a ~135 hectare area of the property. All have substantial width and mapped lengths run from 150 to 350 meters and remain open along strike and depth.

Over 395 samples taken to date have returned assays ranging from 100g/tonne to over 1,000 g/t Silver including three (3) samples (1,430, 1,230, 1,100 g/t), one hundred and nineteen (119) grading over 100 g/t Silver including eighteen (18) samples between 500-900 g/t Silver and ninety-two (92) between 100- 499 g/t Silver.

Maiden drill program is focussed on priority targets within the area historically prepared for drilling by Impact (~135 hectare area).

The entire ~1,100 hectare property is considered substantively unexplored offering additional upside exploration potential.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Carlos Cham Dominguez is a "qualified person" within the meaning of the NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Dominguez is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11760.

About Pantera Silver Corp.



Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

panterasilver@gmail.com

www.panterasilver.com

