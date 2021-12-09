Glen Eagle Intersects True Width of 5.65 g/t Au Over 18 meters at La Esperanza II

TheNewswire - Glen Eagle Resources - December 9, 2021 (TSXV:GER) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") is pleased to announce its latest drilling results on the gold enrichment zone discovered at La Esperanza II with drill hole LE-21- 003 intersecting 5.65 g/t Au over 18 meters of true width, including 9.21 g/t Au over 9 meters from surface. The new data confirms the thickness of the vein from previously reported drill hole LE-21-002, which intersected 3.04 g/t Au over 30.8 meters from surface while remaining open at depth as previously reported and detailed in a News Release dated November 24. 2021 along with drill hole LE-21-001 having intersected 6.4g/t Au over 8.2 meters.

The well defined gold formation, while remaining open in all directions, will provide Cobra Oro with an additional 2000 tons of good grade ore to supply its wholly owned gold processing plant based in Choluteca, Honduras.

The drilling results are presented in the table below and released as an update on the values that the Company has intercepted in the context of continuous and timely information regarding its current drilling. The data was provided by Cobra Oro laboratory and therefore non-compliant under instrument NI 43-101 but deemed reliable supported by 5 years of reporting accurate results regarding its dore bars testing analysis.

Hole # From To Length Gold (m) (m) (m) (gpt) LE-21-003 0 1.5 1.5 8.86 1,5 3.0 1.5 14.91 3,0 4.5 1.5 4.68 4,5 6.0 1.5 11.90 6,0 7.5 1.5 7.26 7,5 9.0 1.5 7.64 9,0 12.0 3.0 1.60 12,0 13.5 1.5 3.42 13,5 15.0 1.5 0,90 15,0 16.5 1.5 0.48 16,5 18.0 1.5 4.49

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Jean Labrecque

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, Suite 201

St-Lambert, Quebec

J4S-1H1

514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.