Solis Mobilizes to the Field in Preparation for Drilling in Chile's Atacama Desert

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) (OTC Pink: WMRSF) ("Solis" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a six-person technical and support team, overseen by Country Manager Angelo Peri, has mobilized to its 100-per-cent-optioned Mostazal copper project in northern Chile. The team is making preparations for the drill program announced in October 2021, with drilling expected to commence the second week of January 2022. A field office has been established in the village of Inca de Oro located 100 km northeast of Copiapó, and 45 km southwest of the Mostazal Project.

The team is conducting reconnaissance investigations to better understand the alteration, structural controls, and the mineralization distribution which will be complemented by a review of historical drill cores. Samples from the historical core will also be collected to confirm previously reported high-grade copper/silver intercepts. The Company plans to drill eight holes for a total 4,000 metres of drilling.

As announced previously, with this program the Company plans to undertake the first ever drill testing of an interpreted porphyry feeder system underlying a 4 km by 2.5 km north-south trending belt of outcropping copper mineralization, small-scale mine workings, and geochemical anomalies.

Jason Cubitt, Solis' president and CEO, stated: "This is a historic time for our company-to be on the doorstep of drill-testing a high quality target of significant size in one of the world's most productive copper districts. Congratulations go to the entire Solis team for putting us in a position to potentially discover Chile's next copper porphyry deposit."

The objectives of the drill program are threefold:

To test multiple porphyry targets (interpreted feeders) beneath known copper mineralization at surface; To test the extent of known copper mineralization in a near-surface sequence of copper-rich stratified manto lenses; To test additional manto and porphyry targets identified in geochemical and geophysical surveys and in outcrop.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American-focused mining exploration company. The company is earning into a 100-per-cent interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The company also holds a 100-per-cent interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt -- a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo. (1000315), is a qualified person and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release

