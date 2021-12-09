Southern Silver Engages ITG for Market Making Services

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "SSV") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V. ITG will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the "SSV Shares") on the TSX-V with the primary objective of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of SSV Shares. SSV's market making activity will seek to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the SSV Shares.

Pursuant to the services agreement entered into between SSV and ITG (the "Agreement"), SSV shall pay ITG a fee of C$5,000 per month. The Agreement between the Company and ITG is for an initial term of 3 months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one-month periods, unless terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement. Additionally, ITG will not receive SSV Shares, options, or any other form of equity-based compensation as payment. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the SSV Shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ITG is an arm's length party to the Company. Neither ITG nor its affiliates or associates have any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About ITG

Independent Trading Group (ITG) is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated exclusively to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, Independent Trading Group provides liquidity services to issuers, focused on results and founded on integrity. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, Q.C.

President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at https://www.southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

