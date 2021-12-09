TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for November 2021.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in November 2021, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in November 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, three mining companies, six technology companies, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to November 2020. The total number of financings in November 2021 was 60, compared with 37 the previous month and 39 in November 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and four in November 2020. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies, one real estate company, one life sciences company, one oil & gas company, one technology company, and one consumer staples company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 103% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to November 2020. There were 138 financings in November 2021, compared with 103 in the previous month and 115 in November 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
November 2021
|
October 2021
|
November 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,751
|
1,732
|
1,643
|
New Issuers Listed
|
25
|
9
|
11
|
IPOs
|
21
|
6
|
7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,423
|
2,394
|
2,296
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$2,328,258,567
|
$339,201,185
|
$117,959,988
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,479,445,842
|
$2,710,152,340
|
$5,710,255,105
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$436,147,496
|
$544,009,200
|
$22,656,848
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$5,243,851,905
|
$3,593,362,725
|
$5,850,871,941
|
Total Number of Financings
|
60
|
37
|
39
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,098,383,716,196
|
$4,168,762,007,459
|
$3,320,596,311,218
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
204
|
160
|
+27.5
|
IPOs
|
152
|
132
|
+15.2
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
32
|
18
|
+77.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$10,420,546,133
|
$6,420,859,492
|
+62.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$27,126,930,332
|
$23,719,631,548
|
+14.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$5,864,303,293
|
$2,173,591,738
|
+169.8
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$43,411,779,758
|
$32,314,082,778
|
+34.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
585
|
480
|
+21.9
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$4,098,383,716,196
|
$3,320,596,311,218
|
+23.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
November 2021
|
October 2021
|
November 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,899
|
1,893
|
1,900
|
New Issuers Listed
|
16
|
13
|
4
|
IPOs
|
9
|
11
|
2
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,011
|
2,002
|
1,986
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$70,656,617
|
$6,429,300
|
$680,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$177,743,941
|
$136,280,979
|
$178,438,865
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$644,211,413
|
$296,445,049
|
$226,992,108
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$892,611,971
|
$439,155,328
|
$406,110,973
|
Total Number of Financings
|
138
|
103
|
115
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$99,758,713,732
|
$101,919,375,431*
|
$66,919,901,885
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
133
|
55
|
+141.8
|
IPOs
|
88
|
34
|
+158.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
32
|
18
|
+77.8
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$259,652,485
|
$200,975,641
|
+29.2
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$3,386,065,880
|
$1,509,026,367
|
+124.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$6,472,982,260
|
$3,994,864,713
|
+62.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$10,118,700,625
|
$5,704,866,721
|
+77.4
|
Total Number of Financings
|
1,519
|
1,540
|
-1.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$99,758,713,732
|
$66,919,901,885
|
+49.1
|
*correction
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.
|
ASCU
|
Coveo Solutions Inc.
|
CVO
|
D2L Inc.
|
DTOL
|
Definity Financial Corporation
|
DFY
|
E Automotive Inc.
|
EINC
|
Evolve Metaverse ETF
|
MESH
|
GMTN
|
Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF
|
HSPN
|
Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF
|
MTAV
|
Horizons High Interest Savings ETF
|
CASH
|
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|
QQCE
|
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF
|
QQJE
|
kneat.com, inc.
|
KSI
|
Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF
|
CDEF
|
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF
|
UDEF
|
Mineros S.A.
|
MSA
|
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF
|
BTCY.B
|
Purpose Ether Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF
|
ETHY.B
|
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF
|
CRYP
|
Sangoma Technologies Corporation
|
STC
|
TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF
|
TECI
|
TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
TMCC
|
TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
TMUC
|
Telesat Corporation
|
TSAT
|
Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Trust
|
WORK.UN
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
ALEX
|
Audrey Capital Corporation
|
AUD.P
|
Burin Gold Corp.
|
BURG
|
Iocaste Ventures Inc.
|
ICY.P
|
Minto Metals Corp.
|
MNTO
|
Monarch West Ventures Inc.
|
MONA.P
|
OMI
|
Shellron Capital Ltd.
|
SHLL.P
|
Starlight U.S. Residential Fund
|
SURF
|
The Planting Hope Company Inc.
|
MYLK
|
Total Helium Ltd.
|
TOH
|
Trail Blazer Capital Corp.
|
TBLZ.P
|
Wellfield Technologies Inc.
|
WFLD
|
Western Alaska Minerals Corp.
|
WAM
|
Woodbridge Ventures II Inc.
|
WOOD.P
|
Xortx Therapeutics Inc.
|
XRTX
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
Contact
Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com