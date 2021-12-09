Menü Artikel
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2021

15:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for November 2021.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in November 2021, compared with nine in the previous month and 11 in November 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, three mining companies, six technology companies, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 46% compared to the previous month, and were down 10% compared to November 2020. The total number of financings in November 2021 was 60, compared with 37 the previous month and 39 in November 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 16 new issuers in November 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and four in November 2020. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies, one real estate company, one life sciences company, one oil & gas company, one technology company, and one consumer staples company. Total financings raised in November 2021 increased 103% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to November 2020. There were 138 financings in November 2021, compared with 103 in the previous month and 115 in November 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Issuers Listed

1,751

1,732

1,643

New Issuers Listed

25

9

11

IPOs

21

6

7

Graduates from TSXV

3

2

3

Issues Listed

2,423

2,394

2,296

IPO Financings Raised

$2,328,258,567

$339,201,185

$117,959,988

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,479,445,842

$2,710,152,340

$5,710,255,105

Supplemental Financings Raised

$436,147,496

$544,009,200

$22,656,848

Total Financings Raised

$5,243,851,905

$3,593,362,725

$5,850,871,941

Total Number of Financings

60

37

39

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,098,383,716,196

$4,168,762,007,459

$3,320,596,311,218

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed

204

160

+27.5

IPOs

152

132

+15.2

Graduates from TSXV

32

18

+77.8

IPO Financings Raised

$10,420,546,133

$6,420,859,492

+62.3

Secondary Financings Raised

$27,126,930,332

$23,719,631,548

+14.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$5,864,303,293

$2,173,591,738

+169.8

Total Financings Raised

$43,411,779,758

$32,314,082,778

+34.3

Total Number of Financings

585

480

+21.9

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,098,383,716,196

$3,320,596,311,218

+23.4

TSX Venture Exchange**

November 2021

October 2021

November 2020

Issuers Listed

1,899

1,893

1,900

New Issuers Listed

16

13

4

IPOs

9

11

2

Graduates to TSX

3

2

3

Issues Listed

2,011

2,002

1,986

IPO Financings Raised

$70,656,617

$6,429,300

$680,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$177,743,941

$136,280,979

$178,438,865

Supplemental Financings Raised

$644,211,413

$296,445,049

$226,992,108

Total Financings Raised

$892,611,971

$439,155,328

$406,110,973

Total Number of Financings

138

103

115

Market Cap Listed Issues

$99,758,713,732

$101,919,375,431*

$66,919,901,885

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed

133

55

+141.8

IPOs

88

34

+158.8

Graduates to TSX

32

18

+77.8

IPO Financings Raised

$259,652,485

$200,975,641

+29.2

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$3,386,065,880

$1,509,026,367

+124.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$6,472,982,260

$3,994,864,713

+62.0

Total Financings Raised

$10,118,700,625

$5,704,866,721

+77.4

Total Number of Financings

1,519

1,540

-1.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$99,758,713,732

$66,919,901,885

+49.1

*correction

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,
business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that
TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.

ASCU

Coveo Solutions Inc.

CVO

D2L Inc.

DTOL

Definity Financial Corporation

DFY

E Automotive Inc.

EINC

Evolve Metaverse ETF

MESH

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

GMTN

Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF

HSPN

Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF

MTAV

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

QQJE

kneat.com, inc.

KSI

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF

UDEF

Mineros S.A.

MSA

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF

BTCY.B

Purpose Ether Yield ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF

ETHY.B

Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF

CRYP

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

STC

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF

TMCC

TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF

TMUC

Telesat Corporation

TSAT

Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Trust

WORK.UN

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Alpha Exploration Ltd.

ALEX

Audrey Capital Corporation

AUD.P

Burin Gold Corp.

BURG

Iocaste Ventures Inc.

ICY.P

Minto Metals Corp.

MNTO

Monarch West Ventures Inc.

MONA.P

Orosur Mining Inc.

OMI

Shellron Capital Ltd.

SHLL.P

Starlight U.S. Residential Fund

SURF

The Planting Hope Company Inc.

MYLK

Total Helium Ltd.

TOH

Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

TBLZ.P

Wellfield Technologies Inc.

WFLD

Western Alaska Minerals Corp.

WAM

Woodbridge Ventures II Inc.

WOOD.P

Xortx Therapeutics Inc.

XRTX

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited



