Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $456,866.76 Financing

22:30 Uhr  |  The Newswire
London, December 9, 2021 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC); (CNSX:PMC.CN); (OTC:PMCCF) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$456,866.76 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 7,614,446 units priced at CDN$0.06 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.10. Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 105,719,975 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the units described in this release.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana, three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada, and one Epithermal gold project near Virginia City, Montana under a JV option.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Peloton Minerals Corp.

Peloton Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2ANW3
CA70614P1053
www.pelotonminerals.com
