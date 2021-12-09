Big Ridge Gold Provides Update on AGM

Toronto, December 9, 2021 - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") wishes to provide shareholders with an update on its upcoming annual and general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Company confirms the following arrangements with respect to the Meeting:

The timing of the Meeting is unchanged and will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The location of the Meeting is unchanged at 84 Connor Avenue, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5L2. As set out in the Management Information Circular sent previously to the Company's shareholders in connection with the Meeting, attendance at the Meeting will be restricted to registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders, and any registered shareholders or validly appointed proxyholders who are admitted to the Meeting will be required to physically distance themselves from others. Due to the ongoing health risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person. The Company will webcast the formal business of the Meeting and a presentation by management following the Meeting. The webcast may be viewed at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82961594803?pwd=bjY2RVBuR3g2ZDdNRFY3WWthZTQydz09

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, 100% interest in the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec where Clarity Gold Corp. is earning up to a 100% interest and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com

For further information contact:

