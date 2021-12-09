Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held December 9, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved and duly passed.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven (7), and the election of William Howald, Andrew Pollard, David Laing, John Seaberg, Antony Wood, Andrew Kaip and Daniel Vickerman as directors for the ensuing year. Also, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of its auditor, BDO Canada LLP., Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the items approved at the Meeting are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 28, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

After the meeting, the directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Vickerman as SVP Corporate development and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary.

The Board of directors of the company also appointed Andrew Kaip to be the Lead independent director for the ensuing year.

Town Hall Webinar

Blackrock Silver is hosting a live town hall webinar on Wednesday, December 15th at 11 am Pacific, including a presentation and investor Q&A with management.

To register please visit: https://6ix.com/event/silver-queen-townhall/

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

