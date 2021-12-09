Canterra Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $1.0 million (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Newfoundland, which will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 31, 2021 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). A cash commission may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSXV policies. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is advancing the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The 357km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. A $2.75 million exploration program is underway, focusing on drilling and surface exploration on the Wilding Gold Project. The Company recently acquired resource staged projects in central Newfoundland. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals Corp.

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the scheduled closing date of the Offering, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the acceptance of the TSXV, and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

