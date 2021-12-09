Coast Copper Provides Exploration Update on its Home Brew Property Located Adjacent to the Elk Gold Project

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2021 - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) (formerly Roughrider Exploration Limited) announces an update on its 100% owned 520-hectare Home Brew property (the "Property") located in southern B.C. The Property, which is located adjacent to Gold Mountain Mining Corp.'s Elk Gold project¹ 60 kilometers ("km") east of Merritt, lies along Highway 97c (Okanagan Connector; see Figure 1). The Property covers two undrilled minfile gold occurrences; the Brew and Annie Oakley zones, which cover narrow quartz veins hosting gold and silver values from historical rock samples that assayed up to 2.23 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 1,046 g/t silver, respectively².

During the 2021 field season, Peter E. Walcott & Associates completed a 100-line km airborne magnetic survey of the Property. that highlighted several magnetic highs that correlate well with both known and possibly unknown intrusions into the dominantly volcanic package. Magnetics also display linear west-south westerly trends that roughly parallel the vein trends on the immediately adjacent Elk Gold project (see Figure 1).

Coast Copper has recently purchased a 100% ownership interest in one small internal claim from an arms-length individual.

Adam Travis, the Company's CEO comments: "Congratulations to our neighbors at Gold Mountain on receiving their final approval to start mining at the historic Elk Mine and updating their resource. We recognized exploration potential in the surrounding area in early 2020 and staked our Home Brew property located adjacent to the Elk Gold project and within 2 km of the past gold-producing Elk open pit. The compilation of historical data combined with our new, detailed airborne magnetic survey shows that historical occurrences are lining up with the margins of magnetic highs (intrusive bodies) and linear structures not unlike the vein trends noted on the adjacent Gold Mountain property. We wish Gold Mountain continued success with the commencement of commercial production as we continue to advance exploration on our adjacent ground."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (British Columbia) of Tripoint Geological Services, Coast Copper's Geological Consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Coast Copper's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on Northern Vancouver Island, B.C., which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Coast Copper's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern B.C. which are adjacent to the Red Chris Mine, the Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and the 100% owned Sterling, Sandy and Home Brew properties which are located in central B.C. Coast Copper's management team continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

