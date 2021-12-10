Northisle Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % FOR VOTES

WITHHELD / AGAINST % WITHHELD /

AGAINST Number of Directors set at Five 66,818,443 99.02% 664,615 0.98% Elect as a Director: Sam Lee 66,705,117 98.85% 777,941 1.15% Dale Corman 66,780,387 98.96% 702,671 1.04% Larry Yau 66,601,242 98.69% 881,816 1.31% Martino De Ciccio 66,809,758 99.00% 673,300 1.00% Kevin O'Kane 66,608,567 98.70% 874,491 1.30% Appointment of Auditors 69,388,656 98.96% 730,807 1.04% Renewal of Stock Option Plan 66,671,612 98.80% 811,446 1.20% Adoption of Share Unit Plan* 43,005,045 97.19% 1,242,065 2.81% Adoption of Advance Notice Policy 66,464,725 98.49% 1,018,333 1.51% * Per TSX Venture Exchange policies, the adoption of the Company's share unit plan (the "Share Unit Plan") required disinterested shareholder approval. The votes of those shareholders defined as Eligible Directors and Eligible Employees in the Share Unit Plan have not been included in the totals for this matter. The full text of the Share Unit Plan is appended to the Company's management information circular dated November 10, 2021 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Dale Corman, Chairman of Northisle commented, "2021 has been a significant year of growth for Northisle, with a new team, accelerated exploration, and the advancement of the North Island Project. We are pleased to have the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to continued growth of the company in 2022."

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on the advancement of the project through a pre-feasibility study.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the 2021 PEA results, anticipated 2021 or 2022 activities, the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project, including the potential use of existing infrastructure, expectations regarding the 2021 exploration program; the Company's plans for engagement with Indigenous nations, communities and key stakeholders, and the Company's anticipated exploration activities. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

