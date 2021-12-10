Cross River Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing Platform

Vancouver, December 10, 2021 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The Cross River HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on December 6 and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/CrossRiverVentures

The Cross River HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Cross River discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/CrossRiverVentures/forums/discussion

Terms & Conditions

December 10, 2021 - December 31, 2022

Fees: $CDN 100,000 + HST to be paid via Shares for Services under CSE: Policy 6 (Distributions)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services upon commencement December 10, 2021 for setup and creation of: Custom Hub Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff Profile Page Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges) Custom Zoom Background Multimedia Marketing Materials Messaging (Short, Medium and Long) Marketing Plan

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of third month (March 10, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of sixth month (June 10, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of ninth month (September 10, 2022)

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of term (December 31, 2022)

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above. Share issuances to AGORA under this Shares for Services Agreement should be effected pursuant to the "consultant exemption" contained in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.

Each issuance shall be subject to a 4-month hold period.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences, and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About the Company

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures Corp.

Alex Klenman

CEO

604-227-6610

aklenman@crossriverventures.com

www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107281