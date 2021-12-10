Nighthawk Closes C$5.63 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

TSX: NHK

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,630,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of 5,630,000 units of the Company (each a "FT Unit") at a price of C$1.00 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company, which qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "FT Share") and one-half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.50 per Warrant Share until December 9, 2024.

Keyvan Salehi, President and CEO commented, "We successfully completed 72,325 metres of drilling this year focused on the delineation of near-surface mineralization proximal to Colomac. Next year we anticipate another busy and exciting year as we look to further increase the global resource base, where we anticipate completing upwards of 100,000 metres of drilling. This financing provides us with the necessary capital to carry out the first part our 2022 exploration program, which is expected to commence towards the end of March 2022.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration expenditures on Nighthawk's district-scale land position located in Canada's Northwest Territories. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee and issued 336,000 non-transferable finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 until December 9, 2023. Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. acted as advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to the receipt of the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day, ending on April 10, 2022, under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as testing new, near-surface discoveries that support the growth of the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.

