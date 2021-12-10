Kaizen Discovery Inc. Completes 10 for 1 Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 9, 2021 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) ("Kaizen" or the "Company") announces today that the 10 for 1 consolidation ("Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares"), as announced on November 24, 2021, is now effective.

The trading symbol for the Company's Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") will remain "KZD", and the Company's Shares have commenced trading on the TSXV under a new CUSIP number 48311A209 (ISIN CA48311A2092) as of December 9, 2021.

As advised on November 24, 2021, letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. Registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for their post-Consolidation positions. A copy of the letter of transmittal is posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

