Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, December 10, 2021 - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX) & (OTC:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") announces that a total of 3,250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company are being granted to officers, directors, and employees at an exercise price of $0.28 per share, expiring on December 10, 2026. The grant is subject to regulatory approval and vesting requirements.

Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO of Canstar, commented: "Canstar is funded for a significant exploration program on the Golden Baie project in 2022, with over $7 million in cash and equivalents. Stock options, which are a significant component of our compensation packages, help align our interests with those of shareholders and keep our non-exploration expenditures low. There are still many assays pending from the successful 2021 exploration program, and the team is looking forward to continuing to drill the Kendell prospect and evaluate new targets identified this year."

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar is focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Canstar has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project, a large claim package (62,175 hectares) with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a major structural trend in south Newfoundland. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

Forward-Looking Statements

