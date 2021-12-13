Cyprium Metals Ltd: Maroochydore Project 2021 Drilling Campaign Update

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report the completion of the first field season of drilling at the Maroochydore Copper Project as detailed in Figures 2 to 4* and sections 1 to 3.HIGHLIGHTS- 46 RC drillholes for 5,990m completed to infill and extend the Maroochydore oxide/supergene resource - first assay results expected in January 2022- 4 oxide/supergene and 2 sulphide diamond drillholes for 1,226m completed for metallurgical and waste characterisation testing- Results from metallurgical and waste characterisation testing will advance resource estimation and scoping study workManaging Director Barry Cahill commented:"It is very pleasing to have completed our first season of drilling at the Maroochydore Copper Cobalt Project. Maroochydore, like Nifty, is hosted in the shales of the Broadhurst formation.Having now visited the site, I was absolutely blown away by the physical footprint of this shallow copper cobalt deposit, which is more than 3 kilometres in length.The quality of the mineralisation in the RC chips and diamond drill core was also impressive. We now eagerly await the assay results from these drilling programmes."The Company's 6 diamond drillhole programme for 1,226m as detailed in Figure 2* and outlined in sections 1 to 3, obtained oxide, supergene and sulphide core samples for metallurgical and waste characterisation testing. The sulphide mineralisation remains open and has been lightly drilled to date. These results will be used in a scoping study for the project's development path and timetable.The 46 RC drillhole programme for 5,990m as detailed in Figure 3* and outlined in sections 1 to 3, was a combination of infill and extensional drilling, aimed at testing the oxide, transitional and supergene mineralisation at the Maroochydore copper project.The oxide mineralisation currently extends over a strike length of 3,000m, has a width up to 800m and thicknesses up to 100m, as modelled in the existing JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate as outlined in Figure 4* and sections 1 to 3.Diamond drill core will be composited into bulk samples for metallurgical and waste characterisation testing, the results of which are expected to be available in the second half of 2022. RC drill chips will be assayed and the results to be included in a revised mineral resource estimate of the Maroochydore copper deposit. These assay results will also be announced to the market as they are received by the company during Q1 2022.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S6Z74R87





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi O'Halloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com