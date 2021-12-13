G Mining Ventures Announces Appointment to Board: Sonia Zagury

BROSSARD, December 13, 2021 - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Zagury to its board of directors effective immediately.

Ms. Zagury is a highly experienced corporate executive based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She recently retired as executive of, and now works as consultant for, Vale S.A. ("Vale") following a distinguished 29-year career with the company. She continues to serve on the boards of three companies where Vale has an investment or an interest. Her most recent role at Vale was as Head of New Business Development for three years focused on strategic transactions which were aligned with ESG priorities. Prior to this role, she served as Global Head of Treasury and Finance for ten years leading a large international team with responsibility that included finance, balance sheet management, project financing and risk management.

Ms. Zagury's long career as a senior executive of one of the world's leading multinational metals & mining companies has built a very broad and diverse experience that is very well aligned with the strategy of GMIN. GMIN will seek her expertise in all areas, but especially with respect to ESG, risk management and financing the development of the Tocantinzinho Project.

Louis Gignac Sr., GMIN's Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Sonia to the board of G Mining Ventures. We are fortunate at this foundational stage of our company to be able to welcome an individual with such extensive and valuable experience, and she will certainly bring a very unique and complementary perspective to our board. Her experience would be a great contribution regardless, but even more so that our first development project is in Brazil. As we progress the Tocantinzinho Project, our team, and ultimately our shareholders and other stakeholders, will greatly benefit from her expertise."

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV:GMIN) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. Its flagship asset, the permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pit gold deposit containing 1.8 million ounces of reserves at 1.4 g/t. The deposit is open at depth, and the underexplored 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Dušan Petkovi?

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

647.728.4176

info@gminingventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."; and the Project's stage of advancement and permitting status.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will bring the Project into commercial production, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE: G Mining Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677062/G-Mining-Ventures-Announces-Appointment-to-Board-Sonia-Zagury