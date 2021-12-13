Defiance Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting

Vancouver, December 13, 2021 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2021 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated October 26th, 2021 (the "Circular"), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving the 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan for the Company and the granting of certain restricted share unit awards thereunder.

A total of 90,449,078 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 41.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

WITHHELD To Set the number of Directors at Five 99.97% 0.03% - Christopher David Wright as Director 98.02% - 1.98% Paul A. Smith as Director 99.94% - 0.06% Ronald E. Sowerby as Director 96.54% - 3.46% Dunham L. Craig as Director 99.94% - 0.06% James Russell Bergin as Director 96.69% - 3.32% Appointment of Auditors 99.77% - 0.24% 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 92.30% 7.70% - 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan* 92.09% 7.91% -

* (disinterested shareholders only)

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.

www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

Canada

Tel: +1 (604) 343-4677 Email: info@defiancesilver.com

