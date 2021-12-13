Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received Exploration Work Authorization diamond drilling permits from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the "Ministry") for its 100% owned Shadow Uranium project ("Shadow") in the Athabasca Basin area.

Baselode is encouraged by the Ministry's decision to approve the diamond drilling exploration permits as a result of the Company openly accommodating additional exploration conditions during the extended duty to consult process. Shadow was the first project staked by the Company as it believes the project area meets all of the criteria for hosting near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode continues dialogue with the impacted Indigenous communities to ensure that mutually agreeable solutions and benefits with minimal disturbances to Indigenous Lands and Rights are addressed for the planned exploration activities within the Shadow project area..

The Company will continue to update regarding consultation progress with the Indigenous communities as more information becomes available.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

www.baselode.com

