Mawson Drills 3.0 M @ 41.4 g/t Gold and 12.0 % Antimony within 11.7m @ 12.4 g/t Gold and 3.6 % Antimony in Deepest Hole at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

06:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2021 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from three diamond drill holes (MDDSC023-25) drilled at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

  • 11.7 metres @ 12.4 g/t Au and 3.6 % Sb (16.0 g/t AuEq) from 362.0 metres in hole MDDSC025, including :
    • 3.0 metres @ 41.4 g/t Au and 12.0 % Sb (53.4 g/t AuEq) from 364.0 metres;
    • 0.5 metres @ 14.3 g/t Au and 4.4 % Sb (18.7 g/t AuEq) from 370.8 metres;
  • MDDSC025 is the deepest drill hole drilled at Sunday Creek (320 metres vertical depth), and highest-grade gold-stibnite mineralization to date on the project (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3)
  • The proposed spin-out of Mawson's Australian assets onto the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") is progressing well, with Mawson recently receiving ASX's positive reply for Southern Cross Gold's In-principle Advice submission to support Southern Cross Gold's suitability for admission to the official list of the ASX. Southern Cross Gold is now moving to the pre-IPO private placement financing stage to fund continued exploration, drilling, working capital and IPO expenses in Australia.

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, states: "Sunday Creek is one of the best discoveries to be made in the modern renaissance of the Victorian goldfields. With bolder and larger step-outs the project continues to deliver. Our deepest hole at the project to date has intersected the highest grades and widths we have seen. This is the eighth intersection exceeding 100 "grade (g/t) x width (m)" on the project. Mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test ."

MDDSC025 is a large step-out, located 380 metres east of MDDSC021 (Figure 1), the previous deepest intersection drilled at the project ( 21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0 % Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq from 274.7 metres ) (Figure 2). MDDSC025 (Figure 3) intersected:

  • 11.7 metres @ 12.4 g/t Au and 3.6 % Sb (16.0 g/t AuEq) from 362.0 metres in hole MDDSC025, including :
    • 3.0 metres @ 41.4 g/t Au and 12.0 % Sb (53.4 g/t AuEq) from 364.0 metres or 6.5 metres @ 20.6 g/t Au and 6.0 % Sb (26.6 g/t AuEq) from 362.5 metres;
    • 0.5 metres @ 14.3 g/t Au and 4.4 % Sb (18.7 g/t AuEq) from 370.8 metres;

MDDSC024 metres at Gladys, drilled 180 metres SW of MDDSC025 intersected:

  • 5.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au and 0.3 % Sb (1.5 g/t AuEq) from 195.0 metres;

MDDSC022 at Rising Sun and MDDSC023 at Gladys did not intersect significant mineralization (Figure 1).

Mawson has now completed twenty-six drill holes (MDDSC001-026) for 6,447.8 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project since mid-2021 (Figures 1 and 2). Assays from 25 out of the 26 finalized holes have been released. The drill rig will return to Sunday Creek in January 2022 after completing two diamond drill holes at the Whroo JV project. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) and detailed LiDAR surveys have been completed. Mawson has also completed a 1,200-point soil sampling program at Sunday Creek extending east-northeast from the drilling area to test the 11-kilometre trend of historically mined epizonal dyke-hosted mineralization within Mawson's tenured areas. The integration of the LiDAR, soil sampling data, rock chips and geophysics is key to the expansion of the project along strike.

The previously announced spin-out Mawson's Australian assets into a new entity, Southern Cross Gold Pty Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold") via an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") for admission to the official list of ASX Limited ("ASX" or "Australian Stock Exchange") is progressing well. ASX's positive reply has now been received for Southern Cross Gold's In-principle Advice submission to support Southern Cross Gold's suitability for admission to the official list of the ASX. Southern Cross Gold will now move to the pre-IPO private placement financing stage to fund continued exploration, drilling, working capital and IPO expenses in Australia from sophisticated and professional ("accredited") investors.

Technical and Environmental Background: Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60 % of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated. Lab duplicates and quarter core field duplicates demonstrate that mineralization is homogenous with a low nugget effect evident. A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, quarter core duplicates and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold Equivalent Calculation: It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.

Qualified Person: Dr Nick Cook (FAusMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.


On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman

Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, timing and successful completion of exploration and drill programs planned at Sunday Creek and the Whroo Project, timing and successful completion of Southern Cross Gold's Pre-IPO Private Placement, IPO and listing of Southern Cross Gold's common shares on ASX, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling from this new release (MDDSC0022-25).


Figure 2: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area highlighting Mawson drillholes MDDSC0022-25 reported here.

Figure 3: Cross Section of the Apollo Mine area showing Mawson drillhole MDDSC025 reported here.

Figure 3: Annotated HQ drill core (63.5mm diameter) showing downhole depth and gold grades from MDDSC0025: 11.7 metres @ 12.4 g/t Au and 3.6 % Sb (16.0 g/t AuEq) from 362.0 metres in hole MDDSC025, including 3.0 metres @ 41.4 g/t Au and 12.0 % Sb (53.4 g/t AuEq) from 364.0 metres or 6.5 metres @ 20.6 g/t Au and 6.0 % Sb (26.6 g/t AuEq) from 362.5 metres and 0.5 metres @ 14.3 g/t Au and 4.4 % Sb (18.7 g/t AuEq) from 370.8 metres.

Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)

Area

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Date Reported

Central

MDDSC001

331080

5867769

-55.5

283.3

318

67

October 07, 2020

Central

MDDSC002

331085

5867771

-65.6

241.9

318

150.3

October 27, 2020

Rising Sun

MDDSC003

330776

5867892

-65.2

240.2

295

127.7

October 27, 2020

Golden Dyke

MDDSC004

330637

5867822

-44

240.5

321

280

January 05, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC005

331029

5867798

-45.5

89.6

311

160.1

January 05, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC006

331023

5867799

-39.4

237.1

311

99.6

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC007

330985

5867712

-42

70

321.5

150.8

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC008

331044

5867763

-52

253.2

320

99.2

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC009

331013

5867799

-50

260

311

105.9

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC010

331033

5867798

-60

214

310.5

151.3

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC011

331042

5867798

-55

270

310

215.8

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC012

331172

5867842

-60

252.4

309

262.9

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC013

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

43.4

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC013A

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

270

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC014

330985

5867712

-75

41.4

303.7

300

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC015

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

29.8

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC015A

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

423.2

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC016

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

15.74

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC016A

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

252.5

27 October, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC017

331196.4

5867856

-72

260

307.6

450

27 October, 2021

Golden Dyke

MDDSC018

330548

5867891

-55

195

307.6

300

27 October, 2021

Golden Dyke

MDDSC019

330615.8

5867886

-57

195

300.39

196.4

27 October, 2021

Rising Sun

MDDSC020

330755

5868012

-55

195

298.43

200

27 October, 2021

Rising Sun

MDDSC021

330755

5868012

-65

200

298.43

321.4

27 October, 2021

Root Hog

MDDSC022

330875

5868005

-55

200

307.19

282.5

27 October, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC023

330981

5867845

-66

175

297.35

222.6

Here

Gladys

MDDSC024

330981

5867845

-77

175

297.35

306.3

Here

Apollo

MDDSC025

331154

5867964

-72

210

297.35

444.2

Here

Apollo

MDDSC026

331111

5867971

-73

215

318.56

519.2

Here

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness.

Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (1) (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

MDDSC001

0.0

15.2

15.2

3.7

0.2

3.9

including

2.0

2.8

0.8

9.4

0.4

9.7

including

6.0

6.2

0.1

15.8

0.1

15.9

including

8.0

8.7

0.7

5.7

0.1

5.8

including

10.0

11.6

1.6

11.3

0.3

11.5

MDDSC001

56.0

56.9

0.9

2.2

0.0

2.2

MDDSC001

64.0

65.4

1.4

0.6

0.1

0.7

MDDSC002

16.0

17.5

1.5

1.2

0.3

1.4

MDDSC002

26.0

26.3

0.3

6.3

0.2

6.4

MDDSC002

39.0

41.0

2.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC002

50.0

59.0

9.0

3.2

0.5

3.7

including

54.0

54.3

0.3

82.8

13.8

96.5

MDDSC002

76.0

76.5

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.1

MDDSC002

96.0

96.6

0.6

2.2

0.3

2.5

MDDSC002

109.0

110.1

1.1

21.4

3.3

24.7

MDDSC002

113.0

113.3

0.3

10.6

1.1

11.7

MDDSC002

116.0

130.3

14.3

2.9

0.5

3.3

including

116.0

116.3

0.3

25.6

0.0

25.6

including

117.0

117.4

0.4

18.0

2.8

20.8

including

119.0

119.6

0.5

7.0

7.3

14.3

including

123.0

124.1

1.1

5.2

0.8

6.0

including

128.0

128.2

0.2

7.1

0.0

7.1

MDDSC002

135.0

136.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC002

143.0

144.0

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

MDDSC003

72.0

73.5

1.5

3.6

0.3

3.9

including

72.0

72.9

0.9

5.3

0.5

5.7

MDDSC003

76.0

81.5

5.5

1.6

1.4

3.0

including

79.0

79.6

0.6

5.9

10.0

15.8

MDDSC003

84.0

84.9

0.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC003

91.0

92.4

1.3

0.4

0.6

1.0

MDDSC003

116.0

119.1

3.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC005

15.0

15.3

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

MDDSC005

88.0

92.2

4.2

3.4

0.1

3.5

including

89.0

89.2

0.1

7.1

0.7

7.9

MDDSC005

99.0

99.2

0.2

1.3

0.4

1.6

MDDSC005

107.0

112.7

5.7

0.6

0.6

1.2

including

109.0

109.2

0.2

3.0

11.2

14.1

MDDSC005

120.0

135.7

15.7

2.6

1.0

3.6

including

124.0

124.1

0.1

52.6

7.5

60.0

including

128.0

128.6

0.6

13.0

2.0

15.0

including

131.0

131.4

0.4

8.3

5.1

13.4

including

133.0

134.7

1.7

8.6

4.9

13.5

MDDSC006

29.0

30.0

1.0

2.3

0.0

2.3

MDDSC006

33.0

33.8

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC006

57.0

57.6

0.6

0.0

4.4

4.4

MDDSC007

76.0

81.8

5.8

2.2

0.4

2.6

MDDSC007

76.0

76.3

0.3

7.8

2.4

10.2

MDDSC007

79.0

79.4

0.4

22.8

3.2

26.0

MDDSC007

85.0

90.4

5.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC007

96.0

96.8

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC008

13.0

14.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC008

26.0

26.9

0.9

1.3

0.0

1.3

MDDSC008

32.0

33.8

1.8

1.2

0.0

1.2

MDDSC008

68.0

68.7

0.7

20.6

5.0

25.6

MDDSC008

95.0

95.2

0.2

8.4

3.9

12.3

MDDSC009

26.0

26.4

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

MDDSC009

29.0

30.7

1.7

0.6

0.4

1.0

MDDSC009

51.0

53.0

2.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC009

67.0

68.7

1.7

2.5

0.0

2.5

MDDSC009

84.0

85.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

41.0

41.6

0.6

20.6

0.0

20.6

MDDSC010

47.0

48.9

1.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

59.0

59.5

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC010

70.0

79.0

9.0

4.7

0.1

4.8

including

74.0

76.0

2.0

18.6

0.5

19.1

MDDSC010

82.0

84.3

2.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC010

93.0

95.5

2.5

0.9

0.1

1.0

MDDSC010

98.0

101.1

3.1

10.8

1.6

12.4

including

100.0

101.2

1.2

25.7

4.1

29.8

MDDSC010

120.0

121.4

1.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC011

55.0

56.0

1.0

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC011

79.0

82.0

3.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

MDDSC011

99.0

101.0

2.0

2.0

0.0

2.0

MDDSC011

184.0

187.8

3.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC012

74.0

74.7

0.7

0.9

0.2

1.1

MDDSC012

76.0

78.2

2.2

0.4

0.3

0.7

MDDSC012

141.0

141.6

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.8

MDDSC012

155.0

155.3

0.3

0.2

0.8

1.0

MDDSC012

178.0

180.8

2.8

4.0

0.3

4.3

including

178.0

178.8

0.8

11.4

0.9

12.3

MDDSC012

184.0

189.9

5.9

1.7

0.1

1.8

including

185.0

186.0

1.0

4.3

0.8

5.1

MDDSC012

196.0

200.3

4.3

2.2

0.2

2.4

including

196.0

197.0

1.0

5.9

0.3

6.2

MDDSC012

203.0

213.4

10.4

5.4

1.0

6.4

including

207.0

207.2

0.2

37.3

12.0

49.2

including

209.0

211.2

2.2

15.8

3.3

19.2

MDDSC012

226.0

227.1

1.1

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC013A

111.1

116.3

5.3

3.08

1.13

4.21

including

111.1

111.7

0.6

14.40

9.64

24.00

including

113.5

114.1

0.6

8.39

0.01

8.40

MDDSC013A

125.4

126.4

1.0

0.39

0.00

0.39

MDDSC013A

182.7

183.7

1.0

0.43

0.00

0.43

MDDSC014

8.2

9.2

1.0

0.58

0.00

0.58

MDDSC015A

202.0

204.7

2.7

0.49

0.01

0.50

MDDSC015A

222.0

226.5

4.6

1.62

0.07

1.69

including

222.7

223.3

0.6

5.50

0.34

5.84

MDDSC015A

231.4

246.7

15.3

2.16

2.10

4.25

including

232.3

233.2

0.8

1.11

6.76

7.84

including

238.1

238.6

0.5

6.63

15.30

21.86

including

241.3

244.1

2.8

5.70

5.46

11.14

including

245.6

246.1

0.5

10.10

0.65

10.75

MDDSC015A

259.8

260.6

0.8

0.53

0.01

0.54

MDDSC016A

109.4

132.9

23.5

1.6

0.30

1.9

including

124.7

125.1

0.4

53.3

3.48

56.8

MDDSC016A

157.5

169.4

11.9

0.7

0.50

1.2

including

167.8

168.2

0.4

0.9

12.10

12.9

MDDSC016A

174.6

182.2

7.6

2.2

0.23

2.4

including

177.2

177.8

0.6

4.6

0.75

5.4

MDDSC017

242.7

243.4

0.7

14.1

0.01

14.1

MDDSC018

199.8

212.0

12.2

1.6

0.18

1.8

including

202.3

203.3

1.0

12.5

1.07

13.5

MDDSC019

52.0

53.0

1.0

3.5

0.06

3.5

MDDSC019

151.6

156.0

4.4

0.8

0.02

0.8

MDDSC019

159.0

163.0

4.0

0.9

0.03

1.0

MDDSC020

207.0

222.0

15.0

1.3

0.43

1.8

including

207.0

208.0

1.0

8.4

0.23

8.7

including

216.7

217.4

0.7

2.8

3.46

6.2

MDDSC021

274.7

296.4

21.7

4.7

0.95

5.6

including

277.0

277.4

0.4

145.5

20.00

165.4

including

280.4

281.5

1.1

19.2

7.50

26.7

including

287.4

287.8

0.4

14.7

3.29

17.9

MDDSC021

298.4

299.2

0.8

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC022

194.4

194.7

0.3

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC024

195.0

200.0

5.0

1.1

0.30

1.5

MDDSC025

362.0

373.7

11.7

12.4

3.6

16.0

including

364.0

367.0

3.0

41.4

12.0

53.4

including

370.8

371.3

0.5

14.3

4.4

18.7

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% of the sampled thickness.

Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole number

From

To

Interval

Au g/t

Sb %

MDDSC022

194.4

194.7

0.3

0.5

0.0

MDDSC022

234.1

234.8

0.7

0.3

0.0

MDDSC024

125.3

125.6

0.3

0.5

0.0

MDDSC024

125.6

126

0.4

0.5

0.0

MDDSC024

170.7

171.5

0.8

0.8

0.0

MDDSC024

180.9

181.9

1

0.5

0.0

MDDSC024

183.8

184.2

0.4

0.3

0.0

MDDSC024

190.6

190.9

0.4

0.3

0.0

MDDSC024

190.9

191.3

0.4

0.3

0.0

MDDSC024

191.7

192.2

0.5

0.8

0.0

MDDSC024

195

195.3

0.4

0.7

0.6

MDDSC024

195.9

196.5

0.6

0.5

0.7

MDDSC024

196.5

197

0.6

1.5

1.2

MDDSC024

197

198

1

2.6

0.3

MDDSC024

198

198.9

0.9

1.3

0.0

MDDSC024

198.9

199.9

1

0.4

0.0

MDDSC024

203.9

204.9

1

0.4

0.0

MDDSC024

211.2

211.5

0.3

1.2

0.0

MDDSC025

263

263.8

0.8

0.8

0.0

MDDSC025

279.4

280

0.6

0.3

0.0

MDDSC025

361.3

362

0.8

0.3

0.0

MDDSC025

362

362.5

0.5

0.7

0.0

MDDSC025

362.5

363

0.5

2.6

0.2

MDDSC025

363

364

1

3.5

1.4

MDDSC025

364

364.7

0.7

43.8

10.4

MDDSC025

364.7

365.3

0.6

27.1

4.3

MDDSC025

365.3

365.6

0.3

8.2

6.4

MDDSC025

365.6

366

0.4

54.4

28.8

MDDSC025

366

366.5

0.5

92.5

18.6

MDDSC025

366.5

367

0.6

20.8

8.1

MDDSC025

367

368

1

2.9

0.9

MDDSC025

368

369

1

2

0.3

MDDSC025

369

370

1

0.9

0.4

MDDSC025

370

370.8

0.8

0.7

0.4

MDDSC025

370.8

371.3

0.5

14.3

4.4

MDDSC025

371.3

372.3

1

2

0.3

MDDSC025

373.4

373.7

0.3

2.8

0.1

MDDSC025

392.9

393.7

0.8

0.3

0.2

MDDSC025

433.8

434.3

0.5

0.4

0.0

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677170/Mawson-Drills-30-M-414-gt-Gold-and-120-Antimony-within-117m-124-gt-Gold-and-36-Antimony-in-Deepest-Hole-at-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia


