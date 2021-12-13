C3 Metals Intersects 48m @ 1.24% Copper and 0.43 g/t Gold

Copper Mineralization Confirmed at Cresta Verde

Toronto, December 13, 2021 - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Montaña de Cobre zone and the Cresta Verde zone located at the Jasperoide skarn / porphyry project in southern Peru. Assays are reported for a further seven holes drilled on section lines JAS2800 (3 holes), JAS2900 (one hole) and JAS2600 (three holes).

Drilling Highlights:

Significant copper-gold mineralization intersected on all three lines at the Montaña de Cobre zone

JAS2800-01

48.2m @ 1.24% Cu and 0.43 g/t Au from 83.0m

including 14.13m @ 2.98% Cu and 1.08 g/t Au from 107.1m

An epithermal style feeder structure assayed 1.73m @ 13.95 g/t Au from 25.9m

JAS2600-03

98.68m @ 0.38% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au from 52.67m

JAS2900-01

73.0m @ 0.41% Cu and 0.17 g/t Au from 152.8

The Company is also pleased to report highly encouraging assays from inital scout drilling of a large-scale coincident magnetic and induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly at Cresta Verde zone. Broad intervals of sulphide copper mineralization is hosted within a large body of massive sulphide.

JAS4350-02

43.5m @ 0.32% Cu from 260.0m, including 24.85m @ 0.45% Cu from 266.55m

JAS4350-03

66.3m @ 0.21% Cu from 261.7m, including 13.80m @ 0.31% Cu from 262.9m and 22.2m @ 0.30% Cu from 302.6m

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals commented,

"As we continue to delineate the high-grade copper-gold oxide skarn deposit at the Montaña de Cobre Zone, the Company is also pleased to report highly encouraging initial sulphide drilling results from the Cresta Verde Zone. Our drilling continues to identify vectors that support our interpretation that a porphyry is the driving force for the extensive hydrothermal Cu-Au system at Jasperoide, which include mineralized fragments of the suspected causative intrusion, coarse molybdenite in massive and semi-massive sulphides and high-sulfidation feeder structures.

We have confirmed that Jasperoide is a multi-kilometre scale mineralized system with at least two prospective skarn horizons. The extensive copper mineralization at Jasperoide is developed immediately adjacent to the intersection of two major regional faults that are interpreted to transect Hudbay's Constancia mine, 35km to the southeast and the Las Bambas Mine 40km to the west.

The delineation of primary sulphide mineralization at the Cresta Verde zone associated with important regional controls to two large copper deposits in the district bodes well for the ongoing program we have underway at Jasperoide."

A total of 38 drill holes have been completed to date for 10,393m with drilling now progressing on line JAS2500 at the Montaña de Cobre zone (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Map Showing Drill Collar Locations and Copper in Soil Geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/107458_7dfc5dc0e4f7c836_001full.jpg

Drilling continues to expand high-grade copper-gold oxide mineralization that is hosted in a shallow dipping skarn body at the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling on lines JAS2800 and JAS2900 confirms that oxide copper-gold mineralization extends a further 150m northwest of line JAS2750, where the Company reported 229.45m @ 0.99% Cu and 0.43 g/t Au from surface in hole JAS2750-05 (Press release dated September 30, 2021). Likewise, drilling on line JAS2600 confirms that mineralization extends a further 50m southeast of line JAS2650, where the Company reported 53.24m @ 3.11% Cu and 0.46 g/t Au from 92.6m in JAS2650-05 (Press release dated May 25, 2021, Table 1). The Montaña de Cobre zone skarn system remains open in all directions.

Five holes completed on lines JAS4350 and JAS4050 as part of the maiden scout drilling at the Cresta Verde zone intersected broad zones (+200m) of intensely skarn altered carbonate rocks of the Ferrobamba Formation, a hydrothermal breccia with 50-90% sulphides and an altered intrusive complex. Pervasively skarn altered rocks contain 5-30% sulphides comprising pyrrhotite > pyrite ± chalcopyrite and the intrusive complex is locally strongly endoskarn altered. As previously reported, (Press release dated September 30, 2021) JAS4350-02 intersected a hydrothermal breccia containing massive sulphides (50-90%) with visible chalcopyrite mineralization. Assays confirm low to moderate grade copper sulphide mineralization in four of the five holes drilled, which tested the upper area of a large-scale coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly (Table 2).

Montaña de Cobre Zone Drilling

Drilling on lines JAS2800 and JAS2900 demonstrates that high-grade copper-gold mineralization intersected on line JAS2750 continues to the northwest. Drill holes JAS2800-01, 02 and 03 and JAS2900-01 all intersected broad zones of strongly oxidized garnet diopside and magnetite skarns. Secondary copper species dominate the mineralization style and comprise malachite, chrysocolla and azurite (Figure 2). Historical drill hole H-02 is located a further 110m northwest of JAS2900-01 and is collared near to section line JAS3050. H-02 intersected 60.93m @ 0.68% Cu1 from 16m depth, confirming that high-grade oxide copper-gold mineralization continues northwest, proximal to the important structural intersection zone of the Benoni and Constancia Faults (Figure 1).





Figure 2: (Left) JAS2800-01 (118.3m). Sample interval 117.9 - 119.1 (1.2m) assayed 6.59% Cu and 1.88g/t Au showing chrysocolla and interstitial malachite in oxidized skarn. (Right) JAS900-01 (83.18m). Sample interval 82.75 - 83.85 (1.1m) assayed 0.34% Cu and 0.27g/t Au in oxidized magnetite skarn.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/107458_c3figure2.jpg

The Company drilled three holes from line JAS2600, which is located 50m southeast of line JAS2650. JAS2600-01, 02 and 03 intersected broad widths of strongly oxidized garnet-diopside and magnetite skarn alteration that contains malachite, chrysocolla and azurite. Historical drill hole HU-12 is collared 50m southeast of line JAS2600 and intersected 54.0m @ 0.20% Cu1 from 60m depth. Current and historical drill data therefore confirms that copper oxide mineralization continues further southeast.

Significant assays from the Montaña de Cobre zone holes are included in the table below.

Table 1. Significant drilled intercepts at the Montaña de Cobre Zone

Hole From To Length Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mineralization

Style JAS2600-01 25.50 79.12 53.62 0.28 0.12 1.41 Skarn

88.78 98.06 9.28 0.18 0.06 0.69 Skarn

124.85 142.70 17.85 0.46 0.23 2.39 Skarn JAS2600-02 23.20 52.71 29.51 0.30 0.15 1.03 Skarn

60.10 73.20 13.10 0.39 0.22 1.37 Skarn

78.70 106.50 27.80 0.20 0.07 0.60 Skarn JAS2600-03 32.90 46.95 14.05 0.28 0.19 2.78 Skarn

52.67 151.35 98.68 0.38 0.21 2.29 Skarn

156.85 162.80 5.95 0.18 0.53 0.60 Skarn

191.40 193.13 1.73 0.14 13.95 4.58 Epithermal

194.70 206.17 11.47 0.24 0.09 0.60 Skarn

230.75 265.37 34.62 0.21 0.09 0.54 Skarn

268.30 287.80 19.50 0.39 0.10 0.69 Skarn - Sulphide

308.62 313.00 4.38 0.69 0.20 0.70 Skarn - Sulphide JAS2800-01 16.30 26.13 9.83 0.29 0.46 2.43 Skarn Including 25.90 26.13 0.23 0.27 13.65 2.47 Epithermal

57.85 64.40 6.55 0.34 0.03 3.18 Skarn

69.20 74.10 4.90 0.28 0.14 1.34 Skarn

83.00 131.20 48.20 1.24 0.43 1.82 Skarn Including 107.07 121.20 14.13 2.98 1.08 3.65 Skarn JAS2800-02 3.00 10.25 7.25 0.33 0.10 3.41 Skarn

19.20 50.90 31.70 0.39 0.09 2.06 Skarn

56.40 63.00 6.60 0.33 NSA 1.62 Skarn JAS2800-03 36.00 58.00 22.00 0.35 0.21 0.94 Skarn

58.00 78.60 20.60 0.21 0.53 5.20 Epithermal JAS2900-01 0.00 12.85 12.85 0.21 0.16 0.89 Skarn

41.20 62.55 21.35 0.23 0.06 0.86 Skarn

75.75 101.40 25.65 0.25 0.08 0.83 Skarn

152.80 225.80 73.00 0.41 0.17 1.69 Skarn

Notes:

Significant intercepts reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.15% Cu and 0.10g/t Au, with <5m of consecutive internal dilution. Copper is uncut. True width of downhole intersections reported are estimated to be approximately 60-90% of the downhole lengths.

Cresta Verde Zone Drilling

The 2021 airborne magnetic and ground IP surveys completed over the Jasperoide area defined a large-scale coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly at the Cresta Verde zone. Modelling and inversion of the geophysics data indicates the magnetic and IP chargeability anomalies strengthen with depth and this area was therefore tested by five drill holes (JAS4350-01, 02 and 03 and JAS4050-01 and 02) for a total of 2,742.3 metres.

The first hole, JAS4350-01, drilled northeast (065° azimuth) and intersected a multiphase intrusive complex that is considered geologically significant with respect to the hydrothermal plumbing system at the Cresta Verde zone. No significant copper assays were reported from this hole.

JAS4350-02 drilled southwest (245° azimuth) and bisected the coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly, which measures 1,200m by 600m. Moderate to strong skarn alteration with 5-30% sulphides (pyrite and pyrrhotite dominant) was intersected from 125 to 260m depth, followed downhole by a hydrothermal breccia to 310m depth. The breccia zone contains 40 - 90% sulphides that are dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite, which is overprinted by late-stage chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization. Downhole from the breccia is equigranular diorite cut by millimetre to metre-scale pyrrhotite veins with chalcopyrite along vein selvages. The best assays include 43.5m @ 0.32% copper (from 260.0m) and 51.65m @ 0.12% Cu (from 313.8m). Figure 3 shows the interpreted cross section through JAS4350-01 and 02.

JAS4350-02 tested the upper area of a coincident anomaly and intersected significant intervals of pervasive garnet-diopside-magnetite skarn alteration with up to 90% pyrrhotite and pyrite and with visible chalcopyrite mineralization. The JAS4350-02 drill collar is approximately 700 metres northwest of historical drill hole JADD11-20 which tested the southern extent of the anomaly and intersected 23.5m of 1.86% Cu1 from 19m downhole.





Figure 3: Cross section showing interpreted geology for JAS4350-01 and 02.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/107458_c3figure3.jpg

Significant assays from the Cresta Verde zone holes are included in Table 2.

Table 2. Significant drilled intercepts at the Cresta Verde Zone

Hole From To Length Cu

(%) Mineralization Style JAS4050-01 185.80 240.35 54.55 0.13 Skarn - Sulphide JAS4050-02 230.00 241.30 11.30 0.10 Skarn - Sulphide

269.80 276.00 6.20 0.28 Skarn - Sulphide

292.70 339.00 46.30 0.15 Skarn - Sulphide

354.30 363.90 9.60 0.10 Skarn - Sulphide

382.90 387.40 4.50 0.13 Skarn - Sulphide

393.20 400.40 7.20 0.17 Skarn - Sulphide

461.90 466.95 5.05 0.22 Skarn - Sulphide JAS4350-01 No Significant Assays Intrusive Complex JAS4350-02 157.90 169.70 11.80 0.17 Skarn - Sulphide

178.15 196.25 18.10 0.20 Skarn - Sulphide

260.00 303.50 43.50 0.32 Sulphide Breccia Zone Including 266.55 291.40 24.85 0.45 Sulphide Breccia Zone

313.80 365.45 51.65 0.12 Sulphide Breccia Zone

397.90 414.50 16.60 0.17 Diorite - Sulphide

641.70 651.50 9.80 0.15 Diorite - Sulphide JAS4350-03 84.50 92.80 8.30 0.65 Skarn - Sulphide

121.00 126.50 5.50 0.11 Skarn - Sulphide

135.05 141.20 6.15 0.30 Skarn - Sulphide

147.30 154.55 7.25 0.22 Skarn - Sulphide

213.55 232.70 19.15 0.25 Sulphide Breccia Zone

261.70 328.00 66.30 0.21 Sulphide Breccia Zone Including 262.90 276.70 13.80 0.31 Sulphide Breccia Zone Including 302.60 324.80 22.20 0.30 Sulphide Breccia Zone

334.70 352.50 17.80 0.13 Sulphide Breccia Zone

Notes:

Significant intercepts reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.10% Cu, with <5m of consecutive internal dilution. Copper is uncut. True width of downhole intersections reported are estimated to be approximately 60-90% of the downhole lengths.

Drilling is progressing at Montaña de Cobre Zone on line JAS2500, testing the southern extension of the oxide copper gold mineralization. Further drilling is planned to the northwest of line JAS2900 and along the eastern margins of the Montaña de Cobre zone. A larger rig is required to test the deeper levels of the Jasperoide skarn/porphyry system, which is expected to commence in Q1 2022.

Summary

The 2021 drilling campaign has confirmed that the mineralized skarn footprint at the Montaña de Cobre zone is over 350m in strike-length, is laterally extensive for up to 500 metres and remains open in all directions. Historical drill data suggests further potential to expand the mineralized footprint to the northwest and southeast, which is the current focus of the drilling program. Ongoing drill hole JAS2500-01 is testing the southeast extension potential of skarn mineralization intersected in JAS2600-03 (98.68m @ 0.38% Cu and 0.21g/t Au from 52.67m). Additional drilling is planned on line JAS2900 and along strike to the northwest, towards the Benoni Fault.

The maiden drill program at Cresta Verde is considered a strong success, with elevated to strongly anomalous copper mineralization intersected in 4 of 5 completed holes. The higher ratios of pyrite and pyrrhotite to chalcopyrite indicate an environment with low- to medium-temperatures, and hence the Company is planning to test below this pyritic zone, to target the central plumbing system of the interpreted copper-gold skarn/porphyry system.

References for Historical Data

1 Data retrieved from Hochschild Mining's database and internal reports. Hochschild was operator of the Jasperoide Project from 2011 to 2012 and completed two drill programs. C3 Metals has access to the entire drill database and believes that reporting of the information was to industry standard practice.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson

President & CEO

ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 416 572 2512

arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and an interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia: a 100% ownership in the Mackenzie project covering 125 km2 and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

