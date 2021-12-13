Western Magnesium Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement

WASHINGTON, December 13, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the long anticipated Form 10 Registration Statement, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), became effective today, December 13th, 2021. Moving forward, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and is obligated to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

Sam Ataya, Executive President & CEO said, "After lengthy delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are finally in a position to be on a major United States exchange like Nasdaq or the NYSE. Additionally, this milestone will reduce the hold period from 12 months to 6 months for our shareholders. What's also exciting, is that being Form 10 reporting opens the door for all financial institutions to participate in our financial growth."

The Form 10 provides investors with detailed information about the Company's operations, including an overview of its current and planned business operations, risk factors, and financial statements. This additional information should allow for investors to make an educated investment decision regarding the Company. The Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com under the name of Western Magnesium Corp..

The Company is now subject to the Exchange Act proxy rules and its management and certain shareholders are subject to its beneficial reporting requirements of Sections 13 and 16.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

