Bold Ventures Announces Extension of Non-Brokered FT Shares Private Placement

TORONTO, December 13, 2021 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that further to the Company's Press Release dated November 30, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the closing of the remainder of its non-brokered private placement offering until December 31, 2021. The offering consists of up to 2,690,000 common shares to be issued as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for total proceeds of up to $336,250 (the "Offering"). A first tranche of 810,000 FT Shares for $101,250 closed on November 29, 2021.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ("Qualifying Expenditures"). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2021, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of December 31, 2021 or until fully subscribed. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

