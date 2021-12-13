Golden Sun Mining Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2021 - Golden Sun Mining Corp. ("Golden Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul More as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company.



Paul More, CPA, CA is a finance and accounting professional with over 10 years of combined experience in both public and private sectors. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. More provided CFO consulting and accounting services to clients in the health, pharmaceutical, technology, mining and real estate sectors.

Mr. More will take over as CFO immediately, while outgoing CFO, Eli Dusenbury, will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Sean Kingsley has joined the Board of Directors effective December 8, 2021.

Mr. Sean Kingsley is a mining investor and entrepreneur. He has over 14 years' experience specializing in corporate development, corporate strategy, strategic marketing, investor relations, advising and raising capital. He has a firm understanding of the financial markets and broad experience in utilizing diverse methods for public communications.

He is the Chief Executive Officer & Director of Prophecy Potash, President & CEO of Mango Research and Management, President & CEO of Cardium Energy Corp, Strategic Advisor to Stuhini Exploration, and Independent Director to Pontus Protein. He was the Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration BC's (AME) Communications & Marketing committee from 2014-2018 and remains as a committee member. He sits on the Executive & Advisory Council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining (CTEM).

Mr. Kingsley will replace Anna Hicken on the Board. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Hicken for her valuable contribution and work, and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

About Golden Sun Mining Corp.

Golden Sun Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(778) 953-4191



