Stevens Gold Releases Surface Rock Sample Assay Results From Proposed Acquisition Projects

Vancouver, December 13, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold"), is pleased to announce assay results and additional information from the project areas making up the proposed acquisition from Fiddlehead Mining Corp. ("FMC") of certain mineral property interests (see Stevens Gold News Release dated November 29, 2021) in the Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West Project Areas (Figure 1). The Project areas cover approximately 3,800 sq. kms in the province of New Brunswick, Canada, located in the east central portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), one of Canada's most prolific base metal mining camps. Known for its volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, including the giant Brunswick #12 mine, the BMC is host to 45 deposits and close to 100 significant VMS occurrences including the Willett VMS Lens (Figure 2), which is partially exposed at Nine Mile Brook. The deposits are associated with felsic volcanism, represented on both properties by the California Lake Group, the rocks of which host 13 of the 45 known deposits including the producing Caribou Mine operated by Trevali Mining Corporation.

The Nine Mile Brook Project consists of 93 claim units (2,046 hectares) and covers the exposed Willett VMS Lens, a high-grade Cu, Pb, Zn massive sulphide lens located approximately 10.5 kilometers southwest of the Brunswick # 12 mine, a 335 MT orebody which produced for more than 50 years. The observed mineralization is well banded and massive in character, typical of the mineralization found in the BMC. Assays from select grab samples collected under the supervision of FMC from the Willett VMS Lens were submitted by FMC to Bureau Veritas Labs based in Timmins, Ontario, are shown in Tables 1 and 2.

The Canoe Landing Lake West Project is located approximately 8 kilometers west of Nine Mile Brook and consists of 24 claim units covering 528 hectares. The property also covers a large portion of the California Lake Group volcanics and lies proximal to 10 VMS / Ag occurrences including the 22.8 MT Canoe Landing Lake deposit, hosted in the California Lake Group, 2 kilometers southeast.

The proposed acquisition has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of Stevens Gold and FMC. The completion of the proposed acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature. The proposed acquisition does not require the approval of the shareholders of Stevens Gold.

Table 1: Group I Grab Sample Results*, Nine Mile Brook

Sample # Cu Pb Zn Au Ag Ag % % % g/t g/t oz/t **calculated 209M0300 1.522 16.43 11.92 2.31 234 7.52 209M0301 0.657 12.29 >20.00* 2.28 288 9.26 209M0302 0.992 8.36 >20.00* 2.50 225 7.23 209M0303 0.195 >20.00* 15.51 3.63 459 14.76 209M0304 0.875 13.03 >20.00* 1.76 139 4.47 209M0305 0.318 >20.00* 14.72 3.01 785 25.24 209M0306 1.429 >20.00* 19.73 3.67 217 6.98 209M0307 8.902 8 10.83 1.78 328 10.55

* Upper Assay Limit



The Silver results ranged from 4.47 oz to a prolific 25.24 oz/ton. The Gold results were 1.76 - 3.67 g/t with 6 samples reporting > 2.31 oz.

Recent sampling also included rocks from the main VMS exposure and from adjacent boulders, the samples consisting of well banded VMS with varying <1 to 1 inch + bands of visible copper, lead and zinc mineralization. Samples 20NM0200 and 20NM0201 were split in half prior submission to check on the homogeneity of the respective samples. In this sample set, the samples were either primarily high-grade copper with lead and zinc or high-grade lead-zinc with less copper. There are very good gold values ranging between 1.089 and 3.764 g/t Au, while the silver was more consistent than the results above, the results in Table 2, all over 2 oz per ton.

Table 2: Group II Grab Sample Results*, Nine Mile Brook

Sample # Cu Pb Zn Au Ag Ag % % % g/t g/t oz/t 20NM0200A 12.402 0.4 0.04 1.179 73 2.35 20NM0200B 11.209 0.32 0.04 1.089 67 2.15 20NM0201A 2.803 17.37 17.63 2.542 66 2.12 20NM0201B 3.385 17.12 15.42 2.938 85 2.73 20NM0202 2.625 5.81 16.08 3.298 72 2.31 20NM0203 2.108 17.9 9.08 3.764 98 3.15 20NM0204 14.142 1.63 1.65 2.377 66 2.12 20NM0205 4.238 5.52 17.66 2.969 70 2.25

Both sample sets (Tables 1 & 2) demonstrate the high-grade base metal potential at the Nine Mile Brook VMS Project.

*The reader is cautioned that these grab samples characterize the higher - grade mineralization. Not all samples should be considered representative of the mineralized zones hosted within the projects, documented in part by these samples.

For more information on the Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West projects, please see the Technical Report titled Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West Projects Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada, dated October 6, 2021, filed on SEDAR for more information.

"The base and precious metal values encountered in this last round of sampling are outstanding in both grade and consistency. The assay results demonstrate the variability within the VMS sequence at Nine Mile Brook Project, highlighted by discreet, higher-grade sections of both base and precious metals," stated Gary Lohman, COO, FMC.

Figure 1: Regional Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/107470_d00812cde4857a26_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Sample Location, Willett Occurrence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/107470_d00812cde4857a26_002full.jpg

Fiddlehead Mining Corp. is a private Canadian junior exploration company focused on VMS exploration opportunities in the famous Bathurst Mining Camp in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and review and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as Stevens Gold's Qualified Person and as the COO of Fiddlehead Mining Corp., and is not independent of Stevens Gold.

