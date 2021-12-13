Proposed Fundraise of US$25 Million

13 December 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces its intention to conduct a placing (the "Placing") of newly issued ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company (the "Placing Shares") to both existing and new institutional investors and a proposed concurrent subscription by its major shareholder, La Mancha Fund SCSp ("La Mancha"), various Altus directors, officers and other investors (the "Subscription" and, together with the Placing, being the "Fundraise") of new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares" and, together with the Placing Shares, being the "Fundraise Shares") at a price of 53.5p / C$ 0.90 per Fundraise Share. The Company is seeking to raise approximately US$25 million (approximately £18.8 million) before expenses from the Fundraise. The net proceeds of the Fundraise will be used to acquire a gold focussed portfolio of royalties in Australia and Africa from Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest") as separately announced by the Company earlier today. The Company is also in advanced discussions for a potential debt facility with established groups for between US$16 million to US$25 million.

BMO Capital Markets Limited ("BMO") has been appointed as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing (the "Sole Bookrunner"), Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Shard") and SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") are acting as lead managers in relation to the Placing (the "Lead Managers"). SP Angel is acting as the Company's nominated adviser ("Nomad").

Highlights:

Proposed Fundraise of approximately US$ 25 million with net proceeds to be used to acquire a gold focussed portfolio of royalties in Australia and Africa including cash paying royalties and for general corporate purposes.

Portfolio of royalties to be acquired for up to US$ 24 million from Newcrest

Fundraise Shares are offered at a price of 53.5p / C$ 0.90 per share

BMO is acting as Sole Bookrunner and SP Angel Shard are acting as Lead Managers in respect of the Placing

La Mancha, Altus directors, officers and other investors intend to participate in the Fundraise

Steve Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"Altus is pleased to have appointed BMO as Sole Bookrunner on the proposed Fundraise to be used to acquire a gold focussed portfolio of up to 24 royalties from Newcrest for up to US$ 24 million. The portfolio includes royalties over two producing gold mines, one near-production gold mine as well as up to 15 development stage projects and six exploration stage projects, with 23 of the royalties being in Australia and one in Côte d'Ivoire."

The Placing will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being this "Announcement") through an accelerated bookbuild process (the "Bookbuild") to be launched immediately following release of this Announcement. The price at which the Fundraise Shares are to be issued (the "Fundraise Price") has been set at 53.5p / C$ 0.90 per Fundraise Share.

Use of Fundraise Proceeds

The Company has also separately announced today that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of up to 24 royalties over existing producing mines, near-term development projects, and exploration assets in Côte d'Ivoire and Australia from Newcrest (the "Acquisition"). The net proceeds from the Fundraise will be used to fund the Acquisition.

The Placing and the Subscription are not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. Whilst completion of the acquisition of those royalties not subject to a right of first refusal is expected to occur shortly after Admission, if the Acquisition does not complete, in whole or in part, the Company will use the net proceeds of the Fundraise to partially repay the La Mancha Facility and for future potential royalty acquisitions, investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notice" section and the detailed terms and conditions described in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being this "Announcement").

Details of the Placing

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of the Bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this Announcement. The final number of the Placing Shares, the timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Sole Bookrunner, in consultation with the Company. A further announcement will be made following the closing of the Placing and Subscription, confirming the final details of the Fundraise.

The Placing is not being underwritten by the Sole Bookrunner or the Lead Managers and is subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the placing agreement between the Company, the Sole Bookrunner and the Lead Managers (the "Placing Agreement"). Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions contained in the Appendix to this Announcement.

Attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing described in the Appendix to this Announcement. By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in it, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix. In particular, investors should read and understand the information provided in the 'Important Information' section of this Announcement.

Details of the Subscription

In conjunction with the Placing, certain Altus directors and officers and La Mancha have indicated that they will be willing to subscribe for Subscription Shares at the Fundraise Price.

Details of the Fundraise

The completion of the Placing and the Subscription is proposed to be conditional upon, inter alia, Admission to trading on AIM ("Admission") and receipt of conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Fundraise Shares will be subject to a four month restriction on resale in Canada (including through the TSX-V).

The Placing Shares will also be offered to Australian professional or sophisticated investors. In addition to the sale of Fundraise Shares in the UK, Canada and Australia, Fundraise Shares may be sold into other countries upon agreement of the Company and the Sole Bookrunner and in compliance with applicable law.

Neither the Fundraise nor the Acquisition require shareholder approval. The Fundraise Shares, if issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on, or in respect of, the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Fundraise Shares.

La Mancha Facility

In August 2021, Altus entered into a US$ 29 million facility with a wholly owned subsidiary of its 35.08% shareholder, La Mancha, of which US$ 29 million has been drawn down. The La Mancha Facility incorporates an automatic prepayment provision which applies to future cash proceeds from equity capital raised by Altus which has been waived in respect of the Fundraise.

Notwithstanding the Fundraise, the La Mancha Facility and interest accrued under the La Mancha Facility is repayable on 17 February 2022. La Mancha has indicated to the Company that in the event that the facility is not repaid on the scheduled maturity date, it will act reasonably in considering a suitable extension. The Company is confident that it will be able to repay the La Mancha Facility on or before it becoming repayable and is in advanced discussions for a potential debt facility with established groups for between US$ 16 million to US$ 25 million.

No break fees, early repayment fees or other fees are payable by Altus to La Mancha, or to any other party, in connection with the La Mancha Facility.

Related Party Transactions

La Mancha, as a substantial shareholder, is a "related party" pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies and Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, La Mancha's proposed participation in the Subscription will constitute a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 and MI 61-101 ("Related Party Transaction"). Any subscriptions by Altus' directors and officers will also constitute related party transactions under MI 61-101. Any subscriptions by the Company's directors will also constitute a related party transactions under the AIM Rules for Companies. Due to the timing of the Fundraise and Bookbuild, the Company is unable to file a material change report with the appropriate Canadian securities regulators more than 21 days before the closing of the Fundraise.

For further information, you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com BMO Capital Markets Limited (Sole Bookrunner) Tom Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker) Grant Barker Rob Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

