Nova Minerals Limited: Snow Lake Receives Permitting for Drilling Campaign

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned Snow Lake Resources (Snow Lake), Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) has now received all the necessary permitting for the winter drilling campaign.Snow Lake Lithium has contracted Big Ice Services, a Canada company from Creighton Saskatchewan (http://bigiceservices.ca/contact-big-ice/) to provide Snow Lake with the necessary winter drill access in order to mobilize the diamond drill to the property. Snow Lake will be constructing approximately 12 km (8 miles) of ice trails (see map 1*) to provide winter access to the site. Snow Lake will be collaborating with Kinross Gold (TSE:K) on costs related to the shared portion of the winter access trails.Snow Lake has also contracted with QB Drilling from Denare Beach Saskatchewan (www.qbdrilling.com/) to provide drilling crews and drill rigs that will allow Snow Lake to drill between 5,000-15,000 meters of core, weather depending. Drilling will take place initially on the current TBL Resource block to further expand the deposit to depth and along strike. Additional drilling will take place on other pegmatite targets that have been identified via historical drilling and our recent successful prospecting expedition (ASX 7 December 2021). The drill crews will be working 24 hours per day and 7 days a week to achieve maximum meters over the course of the winter campaign.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/R2LCRTE7





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





Nova Minerals Ltd.





