Desert Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Delta, December 13, 2021 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to stock exchange approval, it has closed a first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of up to 21,428,571 units at a price of CAD $0.14 per unit (the "Unit") to raise up to CAD $3,000,000 (the "Financing"). In the First Tranche, the Company has raised proceeds of CAD $1,678,696 through the sale of 11,990,693 Units. Securities issued as a result of closing of the First Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period. In connection with closing the First Tranche, the Company will pay finder's fees of CAD $17,610 and will issue 125,790 non-transferable brokers warrants.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one half share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Financing.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used primarily for drilling at the Company's flagship Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project (the "SMSZ Project") in Western Mali and for general working capital purposes.

Directors and officers of the Company will acquire Units in the Financing and such participation is a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala). For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca.

