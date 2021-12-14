Eastern Platinum Limited Announces PGM Production and Corporate Presentation Update

Vancouver, December 14, 2021 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated corporate operations presentation, which is available for download at the Company's website (https://eastplats.com/investors-2/corporate-presentation/). Furthermore, the Company is in the process of arranging an updated compliant independent technical report (the "Technical Report") on the Crocodile River Mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which will be filed for public disclosure in due course and will be the basis for fundraising efforts to restart underground operations. The report is expected to be completed in early 2022.

PGM Operations

The Company continues to optimize the respective small-scale platinum group metals ("PGM") circuit ("PGM Circuit D") and PGM main plant circuit ("PGM Main Circuit B") and ramp-up production at the Company's flagship project, the Crocodile River Mine, in South Africa. As disclosed previously, the completion of the reconfiguration and optimization of PGM Circuit D in Q1 2021 continued to successfully utilize the feed, following the recovery of chrome concentrate, to produce PGM concentrate. Refurbishment work commenced on the PGM Main Circuit B during April 2021 and the circuit was commissioned in October 2021 (see press release of October 29, 2021 for further information), which is expected to drive further revenue growth and gross margin improvement.

Summary of PGM production to date:

Month1 Wet Tons Dry Tons PGM Ounces Contained December 2020 32.06 23.24 51.19 January 2021 61.50 43.53 105.34 April 2021 371.74 199.82 523.59 May 2021 302.08 163.48 278.03 June 2021 386.58 175.66 310.74 July 2021 500.92 218.06 439.89 August 2021 273.58 147.76 214.80 October 2021 345.24 188.06 n/a2 November 2021 637.30 309.92 n/a2

Notes:

1 There was no PGM production during February to March 2021 as PGM Circuit D was halted for optimization; the optimized circuit was recommissioned late March and production started in April. There was no production in September 2021 as PGM Main Circuit B was prepared for commissioning in October 2021.

2 Ounces contained pending for finalization with offtaker.

Diana Hu, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Eastplats commented, "We are excited by the progress of the PGM production ramp-up. With the expected completion of the technical report in early 2022, we are initiating fundraising efforts to restart the Zandfontein underground operations at the Crocodile River Mine."

COVID-19

There were no changes to the alert levels in South Africa, and they remain at alert level 1 regarding COVID-19. The Company continues to follow the health guidelines of the Government of South Africa. The chrome and PGM production and delivery remains in operation. The effects of COVID-19 are evolving and changing and the consequences of a further increase in the alert level in South Africa, temporary shutdown of any operations or other related issues cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could potentially have material adverse effects on the Company's business, operations, liquidity and cashflows.

