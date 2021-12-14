Eldorado Gold Corp. Successfully Completes Key Growth Projects at Lamaque and Kisladag

VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2021 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Triangle-Sigma decline at Lamaque and the construction and wet commissioning of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit at Kisladag. Both growth projects were approved in 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline at Lamaque was delivered on budget and on schedule. The Kisladag HPGR project was two months delayed due to COVID-19 related slower than planned equipment delivery. The project however was delivered within budget.

"The successful completion of these two key organic growth projects marks an important milestone as we continue to deliver on executing our growth plans," said George Burns, President and CEO. "Both projects were completed safely, within budget, and to a large extent, in line with the schedule. The decline connecting the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill at Lamaque will replace the current route with a straight-line haulage to the mill, eliminating surface haulage costs and reducing GHG emissions. The addition of the Kisladag HPGR is expected to have an immediate positive impact and increase recoveries by approximately 4%. I would like to thank and congratulate the project teams at Lamaque and Kisladag for the safe and successful completion of both projects."

Triangle-Sigma Decline

The completion of the Triangle-Sigma decline project, connecting the ore transportation ramp between the Triangle mine and the Sigma processing plant, is expected to provide multiple near-term and long-term benefits as the Company continues to grow production at Lamaque. The project included approximately 3,200 meters of development, completed within the 18-month schedule and within the US$24 million cost estimate.

Benefits of the Triangle-Sigma decline include:

Eliminates surface rehandling and haulage (approximately 26 kilometres, and 50-minutes round trip) of the ore from the Triangle mine to the Sigma mill, reducing costs and carbon emissions, and removing haulage traffic from public roads.

Provides underground access for lower-cost exploration in the prospective area between the Triangle mine and the historic Sigma and Lamaque mines - including further drilling of the Ormaque, Plug 4 and Parallel deposits.

Facilitates increased future production from the Triangle mine (contingent on continued reserve expansion) and allows for mining of satellite deposits.

Reduces the energy requirements for mine ventilation.

Provides a means of secondary egress and ventilation from the Triangle mine, increasing safety underground.



Kisladag HPGR Circuit

Commissioning of the HPGR circuit has been completed and the circuit is now ramping up to production and metallurgical specifications. The HPGR circuit is a key growth project that is expected to increase heap leach life of mine recovery by an estimated 4% to approximately 56%. The Company believes there is potential to further increase recovery with additional optimization of the HPGR circuit, which could lead to higher gold production. The project was completed within the US$35 million cost estimate over a two-year period.

Skouries Project Feasibility Study Update and Conference Call

Eldorado will announce the results of the Feasibility Study on the Company's wholly-owned Skouries project, part of the Kassandra Mines, in the Halkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the Skouries Feasibility Study on Wednesdsay, December 15, 2021, at 6:00 PM ET.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20211215.html

Conference Call Details Replay (available until January 19, 2022) Date:

Time:

Dial in:

Toll free:

December 15, 2021

6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT)

+1 604 638 5340

1 800 319 4610 Vancouver:

Toll Free:

Access code:

+1 604 638 9010

1 800 319 6413

8125



About Eldorado Gold



Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

