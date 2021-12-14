Results of 19.8 million Pounds Sterling / US$26.1 million Fundraise

14 December 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that further to its announcement yesterday it has closed a placing of new ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company (the "Placing Shares") to both existing and new institutional investors (the "Placing") and has also undertaken a concurrent subscription by its major shareholder, La Mancha Fund SCSp ("La Mancha"), various Altus directors, officers and other investors (the "Subscription" and, with the Placing, being the "Fundraise") of new Ordinary Shares (the "Subscription Shares" and, together with the Placing Shares, being the "Fundraise Shares"). The Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will be issued at price of 53.5p / C$0.90 per Fundraise Share ("Fundraise Price"). The Placing was conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the "Bookbuild") managed and undertaken by BMO Capital Markets Limited ("BMO") as Sole Bookrunner and by Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Shard") and SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") as Lead Managers. Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. acted as a finder in respect of some of the Subscription Shares and was paid a customary fee for such services.

Highlights:

Fundraise completed raising gross proceeds of £19.8 million (approximately US$26.1 million)

New Ordinary Shares to be issued at a price of 53.5p / C$0.90 per share

Altus welcomes new institutional investors to its register

La Mancha investment of £6.9 million to maintain its 35.08% strategic shareholding in Altus

Altus directors and officers participated in the Subscription investing approximately £0.5 million (approximately US$0.7 million)

Net proceeds of the Fundraise to be applied to the acquisition of up to 24 royalties from Newcrest Mining Ltd. (Newcrest") and for general corporate purposes

BMO acted as Sole Bookrunner and SP Angel Shard as Lead Managers

Steve Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted with the response to our Fundraise of gross proceeds of £19.8 million (approximately US$26.1 million) at a price of 53.5p / C$0.90 per share. On behalf of the board, I take this opportunity to welcome our new shareholders to the Company and to thank our existing shareholders, including La Mancha, for their continued strong support of the business. We also thank BMO as Sole Bookrunner and SP Angel and Shard Capital as Lead Managers on the Fundraise.

"The completion of this Fundraise allows Altus to rapidly move forward with the completion of our recently announced proposed acquisition of a diversified and gold focussed portfolio of up to 24 royalties from Newcrest for US$ 24 million. The portfolio includes royalties over two producing gold mines, one near-production gold mine as well as up to 15 development stage projects and six exploration stage projects, with 23 of the royalties being in Australia and one in Côte d'Ivoire.

"Altus is building a differentiated royalty business, where our shareholders not only have exposure to immediate and long term royalty cash flows from established operating mines globally, but also the substantial upside from our high impact 'boots on the ground' royalty creation strategies across Africa. I look forward to updating shareholders on the proposed royalty acquisition shortly."

Details of Director and PDMR subscriptions

The Subscription included participation by La Mancha, certain Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and their Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs"), who subscribed for a total of 13,908,175 Subscription Shares at the Fundraise Price of 53.5p / C$0.90 per share. Details of La Mancha, Directors, PDMRs and their PCAs subscriptions are outlined in the table below:

Director Position New Ordinary Shares being subscribed Shareholding following Admission % holding following Admission La Mancha Fund SCSp Substantial Shareholder 12,955,094 41,158,454 35.08% David Netherway Chairman (Non-Executive) 37,383 2,478,758 2.11% Steven Poulton Chief Executive & Director 654,205 6,524,205 5.56% Matthew Grainger* Executive Director 18,691 2,127,589 1.81% Robert 'Woody' Milroy Non-Executive Director 200,000 600,000 0.51% Martin Keylock Chief Financial Officer 14,018 20,746 0.02% Alister Hume Business Development 28,784 40,497 0.03% Total 13,908,175 52,950,699 45.13%

* Shares acquired by Mrs Anna Grainger, spouse and a Person Closely Associated with Matthew Grainger

Fundraise Details

The Fundraise Price of 53.5p / C$0.90 per Fundraise Share represents a discount of approximately 15 percent to the mid-market closing price on AIM on 13 December 2021. The Fundraise in aggregate comprises the issue of 36,930,143 new Ordinary Shares, raising gross proceeds of £19.8 million (approximately US$26.1 million). The Fundraise Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, approximately 31.5% percent of the Company's enlarged Ordinary Share capital on completion of the Fundraise.

When issued, the Fundraise Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue. The Fundraise Shares are subject to a four month restriction on resale in Canada (including through the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V")) expiring on 16 April 2022. The Fundraise Shares were also sold to Australian professional or sophisticated investors.

The Fundraise is conditional, amongst other things, on the admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the approval of the TSX-V. The Subscription is conditional on the admission of the Placing Shares. Application has been made for AIM Admission of the Fundraising Shares and it is expected that AIM Admission of the Fundraise Shares will take place on or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 15 December 2021 and that dealings in the Fundraise Shares on AIM will commence at the same time.

This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any "US person" (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act), except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of the Fundraise Shares is being made in the United States or elsewhere.

Related Party Transaction

La Mancha, as a substantial shareholder holding a 35.08% stake in the Company, is a "related party" pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies and Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, La Mancha's subscription in the Subscription constituted a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 and MI 61-101 ("Related Party Transaction").

All subscriptions by the Company's directors ("Directors' Subscriptions") and officers also constituted related party transactions under MI 61-101. The Directors' Subscriptions also constituted related party transactions under the AIM Rules for Companies.

Accordingly, the independent director of the Company, being Michael Winn considers, having consulted with Company's nominated adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the Related Party Transaction and the Directors' Subscriptions are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Due to the timing of the Fundraise and Bookbuild, the Company was unable to file a material change report with the appropriate Canadian securities regulators more than 21 days before the closing of the Fundraise.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, there will be a total of 117,321,678 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

1 Details of the relevant person / person closely associated a) Name 1. Steve Poulton 2. David Netherway 3. Anna Grainger 4. Robert 'Woody' Milroy 5. Martin Keylock 6. Alister Hume 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. CEO 2. Non-Executive Chairman 3. Person Closely Associated with Matthew Grainger, Executive Director 4. Non-Executive Director 5. PDMR (non-board) 6. PDMR (non-board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 213800IP93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GB00BJ9TYB96 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £0.535 654,205 2. £0.535 37,383 3. £0.535 18,691 4. £0.535 200,000 5. £0.535 14,018 6. £0.535 28,784 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 953,081 Price £0.535 e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Off-market

