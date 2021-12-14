Glen Eagle Selling $1 Million Dollars of Dore, Including 2000 Ounces of Silver

Hole # From To Length Gold (m) (m) (m) gpt LE-21-001 0 8.2 8.2 6.40 LE 21-002 0 30.8 30.8 3.04 LE 21- 003 0 18.0 18.0 5.65

December 14, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") is pleased to announce that from September to year end, the Company will have sold approximately CDN $1,000,000 dollars in dore bars and projecting to double its sales in Q1-2022 based on the feed and grade discovered at La Esperanza II. The values intersected are summarized for the first time in the table below and detailed in prior News Releases dated November 24 and December 9, 2021.

COO Karl Trudeau comments "Having been in Honduras recently to look at Cobra Oro operations, I was pleased by the ergonomics of the plant and its future potential as the inventory of spare parts is slowly being replenished, lowering the risk of plant failures. Some challenges are still lying ahead, but I remain confident that the company will be successful at turning around several aspects of its business, including a very positive ramp up operation still in progress at its gold processing facility in Southern Honduras."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Jean Labrecque

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street, Suite 201

St-Lambert, Quebec

J4S-1H1

514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.