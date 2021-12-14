Opawica Identifies 25 High Priority Drill Targets on Bazooka

Vancouver, December 14, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has used the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV:SPOT) (OTCQX:SPOFF) ('GoldSpot') and applied its proprietary machine learning techniques to help identify and rank drill targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp.

GoldSpot has been working closely with Opawica's technical team to analyze all available geological data to create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets on the Bazooka Property.

Methodology and Input Data

In collaboration with Opawica, GoldSpot has compiled and integrated various drillhole legacy datasets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical and geochemical information which has provided unprecedented insight into Bazooka's geology. The interpretation of this updated drillhole database has led to a cohesive 3D model which has facilitated drill targeting for the upcoming drill program at the Bazooka Property.

New Outlook on Bazooka's Geology

Structures and hydrothermal pathways were interpreted using the co-occurrence of selected exploration criteria in drillhole data. Interpreted prospective panels trend generally E-W with a steep dip to the north. They are constrained within the northern and southern borders of the Cadillac shear zone, a 150m wide corridor of highly carbonate-chlorite-talc altered and schistosed ultramafic units, which form a Z-shape asymmetric drag fold in the area of the Bazooka historic mine.

GoldSpot applied statistics on the updated Bazooka drillhole database. Conditional probabilities revealed that quartz stockwork zones and carbonate zones are the top gold prospective environments at Bazooka. These altered geological bodies were modeled (Figure 1) to provide relevant input for the targeting process.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Prospective Hydrothermal Zones

Drill Targets

GoldSpot and Opawica generated gold targets using a "Smart Targeting" approach of knowledge- and AI data-driven methods. The AI data analysis trains machine learning algorithms to predict the presence of gold, using both numeric and interpreted layers on a 5 m x 5 m x 5m grid cell stack of layers. The results have outlined 25 zones of high priority drill-ready targets, and additional targets for general drilling exploration (Figure 2).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Gold Targeting favourability at the Bazooka project.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "We have added another 25 drill targets, which is excellent work from the Opawica team in conjunction with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Now, with a total of 39 High Priority drill targets and more coming, the team is in a great position for success."

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release.

