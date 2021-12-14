Secova Completes Exploration Program at Eagle River

Vancouver, December 14, 2021 - Secova Metals Corp. (The "Company" or "Secova") (CSE:SEK) (CNSX:SEK.CN) (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial 2021 prospecting and exploration program on its Eagle River claims adjacent to Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake project in Quebec.

In November 2021, Secova commissioned a Québec-based drilling contractor to carry out a 20-hole drill-assisted overburden till sampling program at its 100% owned Eagle River Project, located 130 kms east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in the Province of Quebec. The limited program was intended to provide a preliminary characterization of the property overburden and test basal till for potentially gold anomalism. The first 6 holes failed to intersect any basal till; therefore, the decision was made to drill a 134 m diamond drill hole for the seventh hole (ER-21-007). Hole ER-21-007 mainly consisted of a paragneiss with an approximate composition of 50-80% quartz, 5% epidote, 5-15% biotite and mafics.

The Company has previously completed property wide surface geochemical sampling and prospecting over favourable areas where known favourable greenstone and ultramafic rocks have been regionally identified. An airborne VTEM was completed in 2017 and several geophysical anomalies were identified. In 2020 the Company acquired additional claims in the northeast and east of the property where additional favourable greenstone and ultramafic rocks were identified. These areas remain untested and further exploration is warranted.

"Secova is delighted to recommence work on the Eagle River Property after a hiatus of exploration since 2018. The newly acquired claims and favourable geology make for compelling exploration targeting. We are equally delighted to reengage with our technical team from Longford Exploration Services to commence a more systematic exploration and basal till sampling across the newly acquired claims in the northeast and east of the property," stated Brad Kitchen, C.E.O. of Secova.

Fall 2021 Work Program

The recently completed drill program included 6 shallow drill holes and one diamond drill hole. The drill assisted till sampling program aimed to characterize the extent of overburden sand deposits and test the basal till layer that has been variably identified across the eastern part of the property. However, as the first 6 holes failed to intersect any basal till, the decision was made to drill a 134 m diamond drill hole for the seventh hole (ER-21-007). The hole locations are provided in Figure 1 and Table 1, below.



Figure 1: Basal till and Diamond Drill Hole drilling location at the east of the Eagle River Property.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elv. (m) Date Az. Incl. Depth (m) Results ER-21-1 473742 5422277 415 2021-01-11 0 90 15 No Till ER-21-2 473245 5422294 418 2021-02-11 0 90 15 No Till ER-21-3 473043 5422291 419 2021-02-11 0 90 15 No Till ER-21-4 472841 5422191 414 2021-02-11 0 90 15 No Till ER-21-5 473546 5422285 415 2021-02-11 0 90 15 No Till ER-21-6 471045 5420297 384 2021-04-11 0 90 30 No Till ER-21-7 473621 5420472 410 2021-05-11 225 45 134 DDH; Paragneiss

Table 1: Eagle River Drill Hole Locations.

Additional prospecting in the new year will cover the new claims acquired in 2020 and 2021 and is also proposed to identify any favourable outcrops and potential mineralization along the identified greenstone and ultramafic rocks.

Qualified Person: Alexander Beloborodov (P. Geo) is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

For more information on Secova, please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

