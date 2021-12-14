Pacific Bay Announces Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, December 14, 2021 - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM), "Pacific Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement issuing 833,334 flow-through units priced at $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through share and one warrant to purchase an additional non flow-through share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 12 months. The funds from the Offering will be used to fund additional exploration at Pacific Bay's 100% owned properties in British Columbia.

The Company may pay finder's fees on all or part of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pacific Bay Minerals confirms that, in addition to available prospectus exemptions for accredited investors, friends, family and business associates, existing shareholders who might not otherwise qualify may participate in this private placement through the "Existing Security Holder Exemption."

The Existing Security Holder Exemption enables shareholders of a qualifying company at the "Record Date" who are residents of Canada to acquire up to $15,000 worth of securities in that company in any 12-month period. The Record Date for the Pacific Bay offering is December 14, 2021.

Individuals interested in participating in the private placement should contact their investment advisor or Pacific Bay Minerals directly as soon as possible.

Wheaton Creek Highlights:

3,019 hectares of mineral tenures 100% owned by the Company

1986 drillhole 86-01 intercepted 5.38 grams per tonne of gold over 3.05 metres with visible gold

5-year multi-year area based (MYAB) permit in good standing

Notice of work (NOW) application approved

Haskins Reed Highlights:

3,800 hectares of mineral tenures and 120 hectares of crown grants.

2011 drillhole BZ11-10 intercepted 4.96% Zinc and 102.59 grams per tonne Silver over 13.95 metres.

Advanced polymetallic exploration project with multiple mineralization zones.

Note: all above reported intercepts are core lengths only as the true width of the structures has not yet been determined.

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Brett, CEO

dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

(604) 682-2421

Helder Carvalho, Vice President, Corporate Development

hcarvalho@pacificbayminerals.com

pacificbayminerals.com / Twitter / LinkedIn

This news release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected use of proceeds of the Financing. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward‐looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

