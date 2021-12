Advance Lithium Corp. Changes Stock Symbol

Kamloops, Dec. 14, 2021 - Advance Lithium Corp. (TSXV: AALI) ("Advance Lithium" or "the Company") announces that further to the press release dated December 8, 2021 regarding its recent name change from Advance Gold to Advance Lithium, the stock symbol has changed from TSXV: AAX to TSXV: AALI. The new website is now live at www.advancelithiumcorp.com.(AALI)Advance Lithium is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals, agricultural minerals and battery metals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018. In addition, Advance Lithium holds a 10.85% interest in strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 89.15% of the Kakamega project is held by Shanta Gold Ltd. (project previously owned by Barrick Gold Corp. , for details see Advance Lithium News Release dated August 26, 2020). In March, 2021 Advance Lithium acquired 13 salars in central Mexico containing potassium, boron and lithium, enabling it to move into agricultural minerals and the exciting lithium space.Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEOPhone 492-238-5282 (Direct-Mexico Cell)Email: allan@advancegold.cawww.advancelithiumcorp.comThis news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.