Goldsource Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, December 14, 2021 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company"), a gold exploration company focused on the phased development of the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, South America, announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 912,500 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year term expiring December 13, 2026. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.
ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.
